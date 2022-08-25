Read full article on original website
kentwired.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two cars collide Sunday evening at corner of East Main Street and North Lincoln Street
Two cars collided at the intersection of East Main Street and North Lincoln Street Sunday evening, resulting in one car being flipped upside down. The crash resulted in two damaged vehicles: a white Jeep flipped upside down next to the Kent State University sign on front campus and a black sedan with front-end damage in the middle of the intersection.
cleveland19.com
Closed through weekend: Large hole opens up on busy Moreland Hills roadway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Moreland Hills said South Woodland Road will remain closed through the weekend due to a large hole that developed. Road closure signs and barricades were put into place on Friday near the intersection of South Woodland Road and Chagrin River Road. “There is a...
cleveland19.com
Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents and one firefighter were injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Canton. Firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. Bystanders who called 911 told dispatchers they could see a man trapped on the...
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
Hot and humid; p.m. storms rolling in
Hot and humid today as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt after Canton house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital and a firefighter was hurt after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
OSHP: 1 dead after being ejected during motorcycle crash in Painesville Township
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Painesville Township Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on SR-2, according to a department press release. A 54-year-old man, traveling westbound, traveled off the...
cleveland19.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rounds of storms today and tonight; a few could turn severe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm and humid air mass remains in place Monday. A cold front approaching from the west. The set up is there for rounds of thunderstorms. The first round is expected the first half of today. The storms look to be more isolated the second half of the afternoon.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Hot & humid with storms coming back to ohio
CLEVELAND — Believe it or not, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer today with higher humidity. That will make it feel like the mid 90s on Monday. With this type of airmass in place, a weak cold front approaching out of the west will bring thunderstorms to the region once again. Plan on a couple rounds through the day. First round will be likely along the lakeshore bordering counties. Best time will be late morning through early afternoon. The next round is a bit farther inland this afternoon/early evening. Coverage will be more limited but intensity could be increased. Plan on heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
Avon student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
Northeast Ohio is heating up; How hot will it get?
A beautiful Sunday is in store for Northeast Ohio. Temps are rising but humidity will stay low until Monday when we might see 90°.
Early morning crash in Canton leaves 1 dead and 1 in critical condition
CANTON, Ohio — One individual is dead, and another is critically injured following an early Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Canton Police Department, the crash...
whbc.com
USDA: Stark Remains in Drought Watch
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even if you were lucky enough to get one of those drenching downpours over the last few weeks, you may still be looking at dry grass and wilted plants. Nearly all of Stark County, southern Portage and parts of four other northeast...
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
sciotopost.com
Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio
US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
WFMJ.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by SUV
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV Saturday morning on State Route 46 at milepost 18 in Mecca Township. 33-year-old Robert Petrus of Broadview Heights was walking northbound on the southbound berm on SR 46. He walked into the roadway and was struck by a 2008 Lexis SUV operated by...
Resident falls for scam from fake Walmart representative: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 20 at 1:01 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 30-year-old North Olmsted resident was arrested. Drunk driving, Columbia Road. On Aug. 19 at 9:55 p.m....
Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing
BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Brecksville, OH USA
An unplanned morning of chasing the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train with my 3.5 year old son, while walking back from the train station, we found our quilted heart on the blue heron statue. A wonderful surprise for my son! Thank you! ❤️
