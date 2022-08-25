ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents and one firefighter were injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Canton. Firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. Bystanders who called 911 told dispatchers they could see a man trapped on the...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Summit County, OH
Summit County, OH
Bath Township, OH
Summit County, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Hot & humid with storms coming back to ohio

CLEVELAND — Believe it or not, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer today with higher humidity. That will make it feel like the mid 90s on Monday. With this type of airmass in place, a weak cold front approaching out of the west will bring thunderstorms to the region once again. Plan on a couple rounds through the day. First round will be likely along the lakeshore bordering counties. Best time will be late morning through early afternoon. The next round is a bit farther inland this afternoon/early evening. Coverage will be more limited but intensity could be increased. Plan on heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Avon student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
whbc.com

USDA: Stark Remains in Drought Watch

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even if you were lucky enough to get one of those drenching downpours over the last few weeks, you may still be looking at dry grass and wilted plants. Nearly all of Stark County, southern Portage and parts of four other northeast...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio

US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by SUV

A pedestrian was struck by an SUV Saturday morning on State Route 46 at milepost 18 in Mecca Township. 33-year-old Robert Petrus of Broadview Heights was walking northbound on the southbound berm on SR 46. He walked into the roadway and was struck by a 2008 Lexis SUV operated by...
ORWELL, OH
WKYC

Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
BEDFORD, OH
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Brecksville, OH USA

An unplanned morning of chasing the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train with my 3.5 year old son, while walking back from the train station, we found our quilted heart on the blue heron statue. A wonderful surprise for my son! Thank you! ❤️
BRECKSVILLE, OH

