CLEVELAND — Believe it or not, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer today with higher humidity. That will make it feel like the mid 90s on Monday. With this type of airmass in place, a weak cold front approaching out of the west will bring thunderstorms to the region once again. Plan on a couple rounds through the day. First round will be likely along the lakeshore bordering counties. Best time will be late morning through early afternoon. The next round is a bit farther inland this afternoon/early evening. Coverage will be more limited but intensity could be increased. Plan on heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO