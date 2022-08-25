Read full article on original website
Lightning causes fire in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As storms rolled through the Valley on Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley. Crews say lightning started a fire on Twin Oaks Court in Canfield. It happened about 1:05 p.m. Neighbors heard...
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
Canfield Fair rides to be inspected
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is around the corner and inspectors are coming to check the rides. The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations. The rides must show no signs of corrosion or metal fatigue. Ohio now has Tyler’s Law, which went into effect...
Traffic alert: Resurfacing project affects 6 Valley roads
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A road resurfacing project begins Monday in Mahoning County. 12th Street from Middletown Road to State Route 14. Bedell Road from Western Reserve Road to Mill Road. Western Reserve Road from Helsel Road to Duck Creek Road. Helsel Road from Center Street to Western...
Kids escape heat, humidity at Warren splash pad
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — You could definitely feel the heat and humidity Monday morning and early afternoon. We found some children cooling off at the splash pad in Warren. This is located at Packard Park behind Packard Music Hall. The kids were having fun running through the water. Patricia...
Youngstown school board hires new treasurer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown City School Board hired a new treasurer. The vote to hire Bryan Schiraldi from Lowellville was 7-0. He signed a three-year contract and will start on Sept. 8.
Lack of negotiations frustrates Niles teachers union
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Drive down most any street in Niles and you’ll see a sign supporting Niles teachers. One last negotiating session is on Wednesday. If there’s no contract, they’re threatening to strike Thursday. Monday, the union spokesperson outlined the frustrations they’re having while no one with the school board would comment.
Search still underway for hospital escape suspect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police Department is still actively searching for Mohamand Harris after he escaped custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday. Harris was taken into custody for domestic violence. However, police took him to the hospital because of an injury prior to taking him to the Mahoning County Jail.
Dahlias fill Boardman Park for annual show
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society held its annual show at Boardman Park. Dahlias from several states competed to make the Court of Honor this weekend. The society was founded 2002 and put on its first show in 2003. Anyone looking to grow dahlias can choose...
Hot & humid with mid-day storms Monday
Early week storms with beautiful weather for the Canfield Fair. Mainly clear skies this morning, warm with temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Hazy, hot and humid today. High in the lower 90’s but it’ll feel more like mid 90’s. Chance for an...
Helicopter takes Trumbull County crash victim to hospital
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash on State Route 11 in Trumbull County on Monday. The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he went off SR 11 in Fowler near the Fowler/Johnston line.
Youngstown mayor declares US Heartland Global Leadership Day
(WKBN) — Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown joined over 35 mayors and governors in 11 states across the Heartland in celebrating Aug. 30 as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day, as organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The declaration shows commitment to America’s global engagement to advance the economic,...
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa (WKBN) — About 52 kayakers and canoeists took on the lake to Lake Paddle Challenge on Saturday. The competitive class took on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge Park. Both...
Youngstown police looking for wanted suspect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of breaking and entering a local cafe on Tuesday. Police are looking for Brandon Crespo, 23, who is accused of breaking into Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm Street. Officers said that Crespo is wanted for...
Niles tattoo shop expands again
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — 1st Order Tattoo on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles just got a little bigger. The piercing and tattoo shop held an open house Sunday to show off its recent expansion. The shop opened about four years ago. Since then, there have been two expansions of the...
Boardman Park celebrates 75 years
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been 75 years since Boardman Park was introduced to the community. The birthday bash had a band, Touch-a-Truck event and much more. The event was free to the public and families were welcome to come. Saturday’s event was capped off with fireworks. Boardman...
Local bridge dedicated to decorated Air Force veteran
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge in Austintown has been dedicated to a local hero. The bridge along State Route 46 over State Route 180 is now the “Air Force 2nd Lt. William Vaughan Memorial Bridge.”. Many gathered on Monday at the Quaker Steak & Lube in Austintown...
A first week with fun planned for YSU students
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- In between classes, YSU is making sure students are not bored. This week there are plenty of campus events happening to kick of the year including ziplining. Taking to the skies fits the theme of welcome week 2022: Out Of This World. But this is just the...
1 killed in e-bike crash in Columbiana County
CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — One person was killed after crashing their electric assisted bicycle Sunday morning. The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol said it happened on Depot Road south of State Route 172 in Center Township. According to OSHP, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was...
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can’t miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year. “The community response was phenomenal, just unbelievable. I was even shocked myself,” said Leo Connelly, Jr.,...
