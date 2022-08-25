Read full article on original website
Two Springfield men are being charged in connection with breaking into cars on Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers went to a gun call with three suspects trying to break into cars on Demond Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...
Three teenagers are facing charges after being arrested in connection to car break-ins that happened Saturday morning. Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm from one of the suspects, 18-year-old Joesay Martinez, after police were alerted to attempted car break-ins on Main Street. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to...
A car reportedly crashed into a house on Denver Street in Springfield on Monday morning, according to a statement by the Springfield Police Department. The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. when “a driver made contact with the front of a home” on the 100 block of Denver Street, according to police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel, 20
Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive.
Springfield police and firefighters were called-in after a car struck a house in the city's Pine Point neighborhood Monday morning.
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigatingh after a car crashed into a Springfield home Monday morning. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the collision occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Denver Street. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Springfield...
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries after he collided with a vehicle during a Saturday night car crash in Springfield, according to the Springfield Police Department. Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers responded to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress streets for a report of a single-car crash involving a bicyclist on Saturday at 8 p.m. He said police are not yet naming the driver or bicyclist, and that no charges have been filed in the accident.
Employee allegedly started fire Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough
An employee is facing arson charges after a fire at Olde Forge Restaurant on Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress Streets for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and one car, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Springfield Saturday night.
Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
2 indicted on murder charges related to 2021 Providence shooting
A Rhode Island grand jury has returned an indictment charging two Providence men with murder related to the shooting death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann in Providence in 2021, according to a statement by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. The secret indictment — which took place on Aug. 24 —...
Kevin Pacunas sworn in as Belchertown police chief
BELCHERTOWN – Kevin Pacunas was sworn in as the town’s new chief of police on Monday. The Select Board and the new chief agreed on a three-year contract with a starting annual salary of $144,000.
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
Tapestry observes International Overdose Awareness Day with events up and down western Massachusetts
Tapestry, a health agency that provides overdose education and access to the lifesaving medication Narcan, is holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The events will focus on remembrance, survival and awareness, according to Tapestry. They will take place in Springfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Greenfield,...
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
Wilbraham Police seek breaking and entering suspect
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a breaking and entering suspect. They said the person pictured in this vehicle broke into a vehicle at Fountain Park between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday. A woman’s purse, cell phone, and keys were...
