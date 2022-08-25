ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers went to a gun call with three suspects trying to break into cars on Demond Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

A car reportedly crashed into a Springfield home

A car reportedly crashed into a house on Denver Street in Springfield on Monday morning, according to a statement by the Springfield Police Department. The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. when “a driver made contact with the front of a home” on the 100 block of Denver Street, according to police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Ludlow, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Car crashes into house on Denver Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigatingh after a car crashed into a Springfield home Monday morning. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the collision occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Denver Street. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Domenic Sarno
Ryan Walsh
amherstbulletin.com

Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Bicyclist killed in Springfield car crash Saturday night at Chestnut and Congress streets

A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries after he collided with a vehicle during a Saturday night car crash in Springfield, according to the Springfield Police Department. Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers responded to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress streets for a report of a single-car crash involving a bicyclist on Saturday at 8 p.m. He said police are not yet naming the driver or bicyclist, and that no charges have been filed in the accident.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress Streets for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and one car, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Arraignments
WTNH

Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
WATERBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Tapestry observes International Overdose Awareness Day with events up and down western Massachusetts

Tapestry, a health agency that provides overdose education and access to the lifesaving medication Narcan, is holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The events will focus on remembrance, survival and awareness, according to Tapestry. They will take place in Springfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Greenfield,...
HOLYOKE, MA
valleypressextra.com

Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead

Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
AVON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police seek breaking and entering suspect

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a breaking and entering suspect. They said the person pictured in this vehicle broke into a vehicle at Fountain Park between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday. A woman’s purse, cell phone, and keys were...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

