A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries after he collided with a vehicle during a Saturday night car crash in Springfield, according to the Springfield Police Department. Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers responded to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress streets for a report of a single-car crash involving a bicyclist on Saturday at 8 p.m. He said police are not yet naming the driver or bicyclist, and that no charges have been filed in the accident.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO