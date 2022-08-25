ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Kalida Pioneer Days celebrating 150th Anniversary this year

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - It is the oldest festival in the State of Ohio, and it is getting ready to celebrate its century-and-a-half anniversary. Kalida Pioneer Days starts its 150th year on September 8th. To get ready for their historic weekend, they unveiled a couple of plaques on Sunday at Pioneer Park to mark the occasion. The one on the outside of the park that notes the 150 years of the festival and soon their will be a historical marker at the location too, to celebrate Pioneer Days being around since 1872. Getting the historical marker has been a three year process, and unfortunately, because of pandemic delays, it will not be done in time for the festival. But that is not going to stop all the fun and thousands of people coming to Kalida to be a part of history.
KALIDA, OH
wlen.com

Photos: Lenawee Pride Festival 2022

Adrian, MI – The 2022 Lenawee Pride Festival took place over the weekend in Adrian. The festivities started Saturday at 1pm with the Pride Parade… and the celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community continued into Saturday night in downtown Adrian. WLEN News was on-hand and took these photos:
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigars date back centuries. There are places all over town dedicated to lighting up and hanging out with fellow stogie aficionados. Third Street Cigar in Waterville has been in business since 2014. Josh Malone is the Managing Partner and co-owner of the smoking lounge. “I didn’t...
WATERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department recruiting for 2023 class

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is recruiting for its 2023 class. Those interested in joining the force should visit this link and complete the three-step application process. You must complete a TFRD network form, create a city of Toledo employment account and schedule the written and physical exam through the National Testing Network.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
SYLVANIA, OH
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Sandusky, OH USA

While walking through the parking lot of the Ohio Sports Force Park I looked down on the sidewalk and spotted this precious black and white quilted heart. At first I thought a child had dropped a toy then I saw the tag. I was so delighted! It totally brightened my evening and made me smile that there were such kind caring folks out there doing this. What a wonderful thing to do. I was having a bit of a down afternoon but this brought my spirits right up. Thanks!
SANDUSKY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Campus & community party together during Rally BG on Main

Ashley Poskarbiewicz and Aniyah Corbin were admiring the display of knitted goods. The tiny purse and hat made by local crafter Denise Carter would be great for their cat. Poskarbiewicz, a third year communications student at Bowling Green State University, and Aniyah Corbin, a high school senior, were among the throng of students and community members on Main Street in downtown Bowling Green Saturday afternoon for Rally BG on Main.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
