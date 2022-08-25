Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that...
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is a short drive away
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
13abc.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
hometownstations.com
Kalida Pioneer Days celebrating 150th Anniversary this year
KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - It is the oldest festival in the State of Ohio, and it is getting ready to celebrate its century-and-a-half anniversary. Kalida Pioneer Days starts its 150th year on September 8th. To get ready for their historic weekend, they unveiled a couple of plaques on Sunday at Pioneer Park to mark the occasion. The one on the outside of the park that notes the 150 years of the festival and soon their will be a historical marker at the location too, to celebrate Pioneer Days being around since 1872. Getting the historical marker has been a three year process, and unfortunately, because of pandemic delays, it will not be done in time for the festival. But that is not going to stop all the fun and thousands of people coming to Kalida to be a part of history.
WTOL-TV
"It's that vibe that comes down and grabs you" | Crowd excited for return of jazz to city at Glass City JazzFest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jazz is back in Toledo. Against a backdrop of the city’s skyline, jazz musicians of various genres entertained a large and appreciative crowd on a sunny Sunday afternoon at the inaugural Glass City JazzFest music festival. The free event was the culmination of Jazz Week...
wlen.com
Photos: Lenawee Pride Festival 2022
Adrian, MI – The 2022 Lenawee Pride Festival took place over the weekend in Adrian. The festivities started Saturday at 1pm with the Pride Parade… and the celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community continued into Saturday night in downtown Adrian. WLEN News was on-hand and took these photos:
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigars date back centuries. There are places all over town dedicated to lighting up and hanging out with fellow stogie aficionados. Third Street Cigar in Waterville has been in business since 2014. Josh Malone is the Managing Partner and co-owner of the smoking lounge. “I didn’t...
Toledo Fire & Rescue Department recruiting for 2023 class
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is recruiting for its 2023 class. Those interested in joining the force should visit this link and complete the three-step application process. You must complete a TFRD network form, create a city of Toledo employment account and schedule the written and physical exam through the National Testing Network.
13abc.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sandusky, OH USA
While walking through the parking lot of the Ohio Sports Force Park I looked down on the sidewalk and spotted this precious black and white quilted heart. At first I thought a child had dropped a toy then I saw the tag. I was so delighted! It totally brightened my evening and made me smile that there were such kind caring folks out there doing this. What a wonderful thing to do. I was having a bit of a down afternoon but this brought my spirits right up. Thanks!
bgindependentmedia.org
Campus & community party together during Rally BG on Main
Ashley Poskarbiewicz and Aniyah Corbin were admiring the display of knitted goods. The tiny purse and hat made by local crafter Denise Carter would be great for their cat. Poskarbiewicz, a third year communications student at Bowling Green State University, and Aniyah Corbin, a high school senior, were among the throng of students and community members on Main Street in downtown Bowling Green Saturday afternoon for Rally BG on Main.
Toledo gas prices decrease for 11th straight week; Average stands at $3.55
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report covers the city of Toledo's upcoming gun buyback program for gas gift cards. Gas prices continue to drop in the Glass City, falling another 10 cents and bringing the streak of declining prices to 11 weeks in a row, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in Toledo.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
Improvements underway for family suites at Hancock County's only homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County has made some much-needed upgrades to its family suites. The City Mission in Findlay offers five family suites to house entire families who are dealing with homelessness. But until recently, the rooms were very plainly furnished and decorated. Executive...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Governor DeWine to attend Toledo Mud Hens game, promote Imagination Library on Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on WTOL 11 sister station, WBNS, on Aug. 9, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game on Sunday, according to a press release from the Governor's office.
Swanton teen's racist homecoming invite message rattles community
SWANTON, Ohio — A Swanton High School student's homecoming invitation -- which included a racist remark on a poster he used to ask a girl to the dance -- has prompted school administrators to condemn the message and reach out to the teen's parent. The invitation came to light...
