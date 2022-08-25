Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Michigan’s Henry Ford Museum Features Famous Movie Car
Do you remember the car that was used in the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off?" It was a beautiful 1985 Modena Spyder. It was the kind of sports car you wanted sitting in your own garage that you could drive anytime day or night. How would you like to see...
Michigan Schools Adding $10,000 Sign On Bonus for More Teachers
Many Michigan schools are struggling to find new teachers. There are even schools in Michigan offering a $10,000 sign on bonus. What it all boils down to is being more aggressive and coming up with better approaches to fill Michigan class rooms with the right people for the job. According...
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
Detroit Man Gets His Car And House Keys Implanted Into His Hand
Experts have been saying for years that implanted chips in our skin is the wave of the future. I guess we're finally here. Brandon Dalaly Has His Tesla Key And House Key Implanted In His Hand. A guy in Detroit named Brandon Dalaly decided that carrying his digital Tesla key...
Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing
Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
Christmas Movie Filmed at Holly Hotel to Hold World Premiere in Michigan
It's only fitting that a Christmas movie filmed at the historic Holly Hotel will get its world debut just a few weeks before Christmas right here in the state of Michigan. 'Christmas at the Holly Hotel' was filmed last winter at the historic Holly landmark months before it was heavily damaged by a fire that ripped through the downtown area in June of this year. Nearby businesses Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy's Place restaurant also sustained heavy damage from the fire.
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
Ally Challenge for the Win! Couple Gets Engaged at Tournament’s Kane Brown Show
Who knew a PGA golf tournament could be so romantic? For one local Grand Blanc couple, the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will always hold a special place in their hearts as the start of their forever. As thousands of fans made their way onto the practice area of Grand...
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
PHOTOS: Old Dominion Plays Free Pop-Up Show in Detroit
It's not every day that a country band the caliber of Old Dominion plays in Michigan. Much less at a small venue. Much less with free admission. But it happened in Detroit on Friday night. 4-time Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion was in town last...
You Can Adopt A Two-Headed Cat At Jackson County Animal Shelter
Have you ever wanted to own an animal that is an oddity and truly one of a kind? This may seem surprising to some but from what I've heard animals who are missing limbs or an eye or ear, for example, don't last very long on the adoption market. Recently, Sour Cream and Onion, two sister cats that are up for adoption at Jackson County Animal Shelter were acting cuddly as always and the folks at the shelter decided they would come up with an adorably funny way to advertise the kittens, which will no doubt lead to them getting claimed. They claimed they were a two-headed cat and the response they got was overwhelming:
