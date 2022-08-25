A local non-profit that custom-trained assistance dogs to help our local veterans

Freedom Service Dogs is a nonprofit that KDVR and KWGN is proud to be a sponsor with. The organization helps transform lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs.

These highly skilled dogs are provided completely free of charge to:

Veterans who return from serving their country with PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and damaged or missing limbs.

Women and men who have limited mobility resulting from a spinal cord injury, stroke, or disease such as multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy.

Children, teens, and young adults who find it hard to fit in and take part in everyday activities due to autism or another neurocognitive disorder.

There are ways you can help Freedom Service Dogs including help raise these amazing dogs. Freedom Service Dogs has an urgent need for volunteer puppy raiser. You can even team up with a friend or family member to co-raise a puppy which is helpful because then you can share the commitment.

If you’d like to learn more about Freedom Service Dog, join them at the Young Professionals Council for a positively paw-some morning of Puppies, Poses & Prosecco. The event is held at the Denver Athletic Club where you’ll meet adorable puppies in training and you can also away your body with a mind free with a 45-minute yoga session and of course enjoy glasses of prosecco and small brunch bites.

Tickets for the event benefits Freedom Service Dogs and you can still grab your ticket on their website at Freedomservicedogs.org .

