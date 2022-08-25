Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Pet food drive at KELOLAND Media Group on Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Pet Food Drive is this Friday. We’re collecting pet food and supplies for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. You can drop off your donations on September 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of KELOLAND Media Group building at 501 S Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Pollinators find a home in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This is a busy time of the year for a downtown Sioux Falls tourist attraction, and it has nothing to do with people. Bees and butterflies are swarming to the Arc of Dreams. A couple years ago, the Minnehaha Master Gardeners began a pollinator garden...
KELOLAND TV
Public meetings on SF aquatic facilities coming up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Sioux Falls, this is your chance to help shape the future of the city’s pools. A majority of Sioux Falls’ pools may be closed for the season, but the city is opening up a discussion about the future of aquatics.
KELOLAND TV
No answers in S.F. shooting; Dell Rapids hit & run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Sioux Falls police are investigating a Sunday morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. Firefighters in...
KELOLAND TV
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as O’G defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them.
KELOLAND TV
Burn victim runs and wants to help others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, who loves to run marathons, is hoping to start her own race to raise money to help burn victims. Her passion for wanting to help others comes from her own personal experience. Ashly Baumgard, who runs about five days a...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Sioux Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Incorporating fresh produce with farm-to-school program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND school district is getting fresh produce with daily meals thanks to a partnership with a local farm. A special delivery is on its way to Fred Assam Elementary. As part of a farm-to-school partnership, Laura Patzer with Cherry Rock Farms is delivering...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls teen cited for nicotine vape
LESTER—An 18-year-old from Sioux Falls, SD, was cited about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Lester on charges of first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The citing of Isaac Elisha...
KELOLAND TV
Cliff Avenue’s added lane, fewer trees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue opened this week to two-lane traffic from 57th Street to 49th Street after that section was closed for the summer. The landscape of the avenue looks different as trees on both side of the street were removed to allow for another lane of traffic.
KELOLAND TV
Many are still well below average when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The forecast as we go into the Labor Day weekend is for mostly dry skies and warm temperatures. So, those that have been looking for rain will have to wait until sometime next month. A cold front brought severe weather to our east yesterday...
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.
KELOLAND TV
O’Gorman’s hair policy leaves student’s future in question
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hair policy for students at O’Gorman High School is the subject of a dispute between the administration and the family of a Black freshman student, whose long-term future at the school is unclear. Toni Schafer, mother of O’Gorman freshman Braxton Schafer, tells...
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cut your hair or find a new school was the ultimatum placed before 14-year-old O’Gorman freshman, Braxton Schafer. His parents are now speaking out, calling the timing of the decision unfair. “He’s had one haircut his entire life, so cutting his hair...
KELOLAND TV
Reaction to attempted kidnapping at SF schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap elementary students from two Sioux Falls schools. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis Monday, charged with kidnapping in the second degree, enticement of a child under age 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All of the charges stem from two separate encounters that happened Friday.
