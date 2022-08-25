Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children.

The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the children, keeping a child’s name, age, grade, and teacher left out of social media posts.

The department says that sharing such information online can be an aid to predators who then try and manipulate and victimize children.

Elmira Police shared a photo of an officer replicating a popular back-to-school format that parents use with their children. One side of the photo shows all identifying information, like name, grade, and teacher, while the other side of the photo shows the same format, but the sensitive information is omitted.

