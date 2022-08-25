Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
Roberta G. Cain, 92 of Quaker City, Ohio
Roberta G. Cain, 92, of Quaker City, Ohio, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1930, in Florence Addition in Noble County, the youngest child of the late Arthur S. and Edna Brown Koons. Roberta was a 1948 graduate of Caldwell High School. She was an LPN graduate of Hocking College School of Nursing. And most importantly, she was a faithful member of Quaker City Baptist Church.
Your Radio Place
I-70 Crash in Belmont County involves school buses, ambulances and another vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Portions of I-70 eastbound in Belmont County were blocked today following a crash that involved two ambulances, two school buses and another vehicle. The crash happened near the Mall Road exit on mile marker 219. The buses involved in the crash were from Bellaire and Martins Ferry.
WTRF
Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD, Ohio Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic. OHHS has five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
Your Radio Place
Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County
COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
Your Radio Place
Linden Avenue in Zanesville is scheduled to have nightly closures because of I-70 bridge work
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Work on Interstate 70 continues in Zanesville and motorists will face some nightly road closures. According to ODOT, Linden Avenue under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures on Monday and Tuesday (August 29-30) while work is underway on the Muskingum River Bridge. The closures are expected to take place fdrom 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
Your Radio Place
Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris dies at 64
CADIZ , Ohio – Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris died Saturday at the age of 64. Norris was a member of the board of commissioners since 2012 and had spent a number of years working with the Harrison County Highway Department. He also served on the board for the county fair. Norris reportedly fought a long battle with cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Mr. Hayden Elden Richards, 82 of Cambridge
He was born June 5, 1940 in Big Springs WV, son of the late Charles Richards and Thelma (Whipkey) Richards. Hayden retired in 2002 after thirty-five years with Verizon as a senior lineman. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. Hayden is survived by his wife, Darlene (Tempest) Richards, whom he...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
wtuz.com
Cause Unknown for Smash Restrobar Blaze
Smash Restrobar, in Dover, suffered a loss Monday morning due to a fire. Units were called around 1:35am after police found smoke in the building. Dover Fire Captain Michael Mosser says that the fire was extinguished thanks to remodeling that closed the area off; however, the interior of the food establishment suffered heavy smoke and heat damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Community Theatre set to begin its 60th season
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Community Theatre is set to begin its 60th season with an opening event on September 9th. The Wind and the Willows will kick off the program and will perform until September 18. A full schedule is upcoming following a couple of years dealing with the COVID pandemic. For more information on events, go to the theatre’s website at ZVT.ORG.
Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old
Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police Department in Search of Missing Adult Male
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Police Department received a report in regards to a missing person. Christopher Black, 22, was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area on August 22nd. He is approximately 6’0”, 157 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information concerning the investigation are asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700. There is no further information available at this time.
Ohio man died in West Virginia coal coal mine after being struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and […]
Your Radio Place
James “Jim” R. Smith, 77 of Zanesville
James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.
Comments / 0