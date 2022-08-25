Read full article on original website
Kick Up Your Heels: Live Music Coming to This Year’s West Texas Fair and Rodeo
I'll admit it, I'm getting excited because it's coming soon. Everyone that knows me knows I love the fall. It's my time of year. The weather finally beings to cool, and football cranks up with the holidays not too far behind. Another sign of fall on the way is the...
Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss
One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Fort Refuge is Hosting a Father/Daughter Date Night in Tuscola
As a father, I sure wish I had the opportunity to go to a Daddy/Daughter Dance when my daughter was younger. There may have been opportunities that I didn't know about, but nowadays it seems daddy/daughter events are much more common. Now she's all grown and preparing for graduate school....
Stock up on Fresh Locally Grown Veggies, Fruits & More at Abilene Farmers Market
There is nothing better than the delicious taste of fresh veggies and fruits. Sure, many stores offer up some pretty good produce. But straight from the farm produce is always the way to go if available. Lucky for us, we have the Abilene Farmers Market. I remember back when I...
