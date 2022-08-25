ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Top 10: Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside ready to lead No. 6 Starkville Yellow Jackets

By Tyler Cleveland
 4 days ago

The big question around Starkville this off-season has been whether or not the Yellow Jackets can take the next step after falling short in the 6A North Championship a year ago.

The answer may take a couple of weeks to come into focus, but on paper, they are as good as anybody.

The Yellow Jackets return two of the state’s very best players in quarterback Trey Petty and receiver/defensive back Braylon Burnside.

Petty completed 129 of his 214 pass attempts, racking up 1,597 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns. Burnside was his top receiving target, bringing in 41 receptions for 709 yards and seven scores. He also caught three interceptions on defense, returning one for a touchdown.

“They are kind of the dynamic duo,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said. “Trey had a great off-season. He’s gotten so much bigger, physically and in all phases of the game. He was more of a runner, per-se, as a sophomore, but he’s gotten a couple of big college offers recently, and that’s because of the development of his arm.”

The coaches have liked what they’ve seen from the other receivers as well. Jaylon York has moved over from defensive back to a full-time offensive target, and will likely still handle punt and kick returns. Jones said the idea is to use him as a Swiss Army knife, ala Percy Harvin.

That high-wire act will be fun to watch, but Starkville is ultimately a team that wants to run the football. They averaged 200 yards a game on the ground a year ago, and if Jones can find someone to replace departed senior Jordan Mitchell, they have a chance to match that proficiency in 2022.

The Jackets return eight starters defensively, but any discussion of the Starkville D has to start with Eric Thomas. The team’s leading tackler from a year ago showed the ability to line up at linebacker or defensive end with devastating results for opposing offenses.

What most don’t know is that Thomas was playing hurt all of last year.

“He tore his meniscus and decided to play through it,” Jones said. “But he got it cleaned up after the season and he’s full-go now.”

Outside linebacker Jamar McCarter accounted for 71 stops a year ago. He’s back, as is middle linebacker Ny’Jadus Holloway, who was credited with 83 total tackles.

In the secondary, Burnside leads a group that held opposing offenses to 112 passing yards a game and picked off 11 passes.

The big emphasis on defense this off-season is the same as the offense — to get stronger up front.

The Jackets only ran into trouble last year against big, physical teams. Jones said it didn’t take Madison Central’s 34-13 road win over Starkville in the 6A North Championship for him to know team strength was going to have to be a key component to the off-season.

“It wasn’t just Madison,” Jones said. “They kind of manhandled us in that last game, but our whole league is tough like that. That’s why we had to have a good off-season. But the guys have bought in and we’re bigger and faster, we just need to be able to match the physicality when we get into November.”

