ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Who is on the Saints' roster bubble entering the preseason finale?

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd6Yb_0hVMd35800

It’s going to be tough to make the New Orleans Saints’ roster. Just 53 of the 80 players under contract right now are going to make the cut, and many of those roster spots are already accounted for – by my count, as many as 46 players should be safe bets to make the opening-day depth chart (granted, three of them are specialists in the kicking game).

Everyone else is on the roster bubble. A strong performance on Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers could be what they need to win a job for Week 1, but falling shy of expectations could send their career in another direction. There’s a lot on the line for many of these guys. With that in mind, here are the players likely on the bubble going into the preseason finale:

Offense (19)

  1. QB Ian Book
  2. RB Tony Jones Jr.
  3. RB Abram Smith (rookie)
  4. FB Adam Prentice
  5. FB J.P. Holtz
  6. TE Nick Vannett
  7. TE Lucas Krull (rookie)
  8. OL Derek Schweiger (rookie)
  9. OL Nick Martin
  10. OL Josh Andrews
  11. OL Khalique Washington (rookie)
  12. OL Lewis Kidd (rookie)
  13. OL Derrick Kelly
  14. WR Tre’Quan Smith
  15. WR Marquez Callaway
  16. WR Kirk Merritt
  17. WR Kawaan Baker
  18. WR Dai’Jean Dixon (rookie)
  19. WR Rashid Shaheed (rookie)

QTNA: What does Book need to do to save his job? Can Smith unseat Jones as RB4? Will the Saints roster a fullback? Will Martin or Andrews make the cut as a backup center? Is Kidd the undrafted rookie likeliest to make the team? Can Merritt push Smith or Callaway off the roster by becoming a do-it-all utility player? These are the questions that need answers after Friday night. Of the 39 players under contract on offense, 20 of them are plausible roster locks, while these 19 are on the bubble.

Defense (15)

  1. DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
  2. DE Taco Charlton
  3. DE Niko Lalos (rookie)
  4. DT Albert Huggins
  5. DT Jordan Jackson (rookie)
  6. DT Josh Black (rookie)
  7. LB Zack Baun
  8. LB Nephi Sewell (rookie)
  9. LB Chase Hansen
  10. LB Jon Bostic
  11. S Daniel Sorensen
  12. CB DaMarcus Fields (rookie)
  13. CB Vincent Gray (rookie)
  14. CB Quenton Meeks
  15. CB Brian Allen

QTNA: The starting lineup is set, but what about the depth behind them? Can someone shake up the rotation at defensive tackle? Will Charlton take Kpassagnon’s spot at the tail end of the depth chart? Is Baun going to make the team after a far-too-quiet summer, and is Sewell the guy to elbow him aside? Should Sorensen or Fields be rostered to pad out the secondary? Justin Evans and Malcolm Roach were considered here at safety and defensive tackle, respectively, but their strong preseason efforts should put them among the 23 defenders with safe roster spots.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sony Michel released by the Miami Dolphins

With final roster cutdown day looming, a number of NFL teams are making moves, including releasing some well-known veterans. The Miami Dolphins are one such team, and have decided to release running back Sony Michel. Michel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles to release WR Greg Ward

The Greg Ward era is over in Philadelphia as the team is releasing the veteran wide receiver with an injury settlement. A former quarterback at the University of Houston who transitioned to wide receiver in the NFL, Ward signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before their Super Bowl season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Book
Person
Justin Evans
Person
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Person
Lewis Kidd
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Nebraska’s Scott Frost doesn’t last as head coach until the Iowa game

At least one writer is ready to put pen to paper that Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost won’t make it to the showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s obviously not the craziest opinion out there. Frost is regarded as the Big Ten’s lone head coach that was squarely on the hot seat entering the 2022 season. According to the team of writers at CBS Sports, Frost earned a “5” rating of “win or be fired.” As one of his three bold predictions in his Big Ten preview, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach predicted that Frost wouldn’t make it through the entirety of the...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Josh Andrews#Nick Vannett#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Cardinals injured in preseason finale

The Arizona Cardinals finished their preseason schedule with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They came out of the game fairly healthy, but three players got hurt. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reacting to Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern: Year Five and Frost is still clueless

I’m going to be honest with you, when Scott Frost was hired as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2018, I never thought I would write these words, but after today’s 31 to 28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, I’m left with no choice. It’s time for Nebraska football to move on from this head coach and coaching staff. Scott Frost has failed at his job. No Big Ten coach in their fifth year on the sideline should be so clearly and effortlessly outcoached. No coach with over a decade of Power Five football experience should be over...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy