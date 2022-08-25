ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms

Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who set...
LAW
Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
CHARLOTTE, NC
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#State Schools#K12#Raleigh
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
ALABAMA STATE
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city

JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
JACKSON, MS
Politics
Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. — As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to become one of the nation's most accomplished presidents.
WYOMING STATE
Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

