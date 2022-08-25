ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Valley Volleyball Looking to Play with Unity on the Court

Now in her second year as head coach of the Valley Regional girls’ volleyball team, Sofia Cullina is hoping that the Warriors can build off of their success from last season and make a deeper run in the playoffs this fall. With eight returning seniors, Coach Cullina wants to see Valley rely on its leadership as its players work together to create a cohesive and successful unit on the court.
DEEP RIVER, CT
Branford Youth Cheer Ready for a Spirited Year

The Branford Youth Cheerleading (BYC) program provides an opportunity for athletes from 1st to 8th grade to come together, learn what it means to become a team, and become better cheerleaders. Those goals remain as the BYC prepares for its upcoming season. Along with being a competitive program, the BYC also wants to continue being a beacon of spirit for the town of Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police

A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
BRANFORD, CT
Guilford Heads Back to School

Guilford Lakes, A.W. Cox, Calvin Leete & Melissa Jones: Friday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. Baldwin Middle School Welcome Session (For students new to Guilford entering grades 5 or 6): Thursday, Sept. 1 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Back to School Nights. Times TBA. Guilford Lakes, A.W. Cox,...
GUILFORD, CT
East Haven, CT
Sports
North Haven Fair Celebrates 80 Years

The North Haven Fair celebrates its 80th anniversary on Sept. 8 through 11 with a birthday celebration on its opening day. The fair, an annual tradition in town since 1942, features a full weekend of carnival rides, live entertainment, truck and tractor pulls, and more. Spotlight Stage Company will celebrate the Fair on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. with “80 Years of the North Haven Fair” on the Main Stage.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
EHFD Ladies Auxiliary Launches ‘First Night’ Program

When members of the East Haven Fire Department Volunteer Company 1 respond to a scene, the response includes the Ladies Auxiliary. Often, the Auxiliary sets up directly on the scene and provides water, coffee, and other relief items for emergency responders. “But we want to do more,” Auxiliary President Kristin...
EAST HAVEN, CT

