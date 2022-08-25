Come celebrate Loveland’s annual Corn Roast Festival for a “shuckin” good time
Colorado sweet corn is now in season and what better way to enjoy a summer favorite then to have a whole weekend festival to celebrate it as well.
The City of Loveland is hosting the 126th annual Old-Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival this weekend, August 26th & 27th at Old Fairgrounds Park in Loveland. This Loveland favorite, featuring an ’80s Rock & roll theme will have live music, parade, food and yes a corn shucking contest.
Here’s what you need to know:
What: 126th Annual Corn Roast Festival
When: Friday August 26th
5:00 pm- 10:00 pm
Saturday August 27th
Parade 9:30 am – Downtown Loveland
Where : Festival Open from 11:00 am- 6:00 pm
Old Fairgrounds Park | 700 S. Railroad Ave Loveland, CO
(No Dogs Please)
Cost: Free
