Come celebrate Loveland’s annual Corn Roast Festival for a “shuckin” good time

Colorado sweet corn is now in season and what better way to enjoy a summer favorite then to have a whole weekend festival to celebrate it as well.

The City of Loveland is hosting the 126th annual Old-Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival this weekend, August 26th & 27th at Old Fairgrounds Park in Loveland. This Loveland favorite, featuring an ’80s Rock & roll theme will have live music, parade, food and yes a corn shucking contest.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: 126th Annual Corn Roast Festival

When: Friday August 26th

5:00 pm- 10:00 pm

Saturday August 27th

Parade 9:30 am – Downtown Loveland

Where : Festival Open from 11:00 am- 6:00 pm

Old Fairgrounds Park | 700 S. Railroad Ave Loveland, CO

(No Dogs Please)

Cost: Free

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.