Vermont State

The Valley Reporter

Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2

(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
WAITSFIELD, VT
iBerkshires.com

Vermont Names New Warden Service Division Director

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Monday that Maj. Justin Stedman will become the new director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept. 24. He will succeed Col. Jason Batchelder, who has led the Warden Service since 2014.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County

CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont host to International Workshop on Agritourism

BRANDON, Vt. — The International Workshop on Agritourism is in Vermont this week. The event is hosted by the University of Vermont Extension. The multiday conference includes hands-on workshops and networking welcoming people from all around the country and even the world. “We have international participants, we have a...
BRANDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year

ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
ELMORE, VT
Adirondack Explorer

A walk through Ticonderoga’s past

Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
TICONDEROGA, NY
mynbc5.com

Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89

WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington VFW to transform into housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Thousands expected as Bennington transforms into Garlic Town, USA Labor Day weekend

Photos Courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber & Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the downtown festival would return to Bennington on Labor Day Weekend this year.
BENNINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

12th annual Zoe's Race for the Howard Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The weather was perfect for running on the water as the 12th annual Zoe's Race kicked off at Oakledge Park, Sunday morning. Since 2008, Zoe's Race has partnered with the Howard Center to help families who need wheelchair modifications done to their homes. The event started after Zoe Nestor had a near drowning experience when she was 18 months old, and is in a wheelchair as a result of the incident.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Fixing dead grass

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
BURLINGTON, VT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages

It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Authorities Say Arson in Olde Forge Fire

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — A fire at the Olde Forge on Sunday was intentionally set by an employee, authorities said. The investigation determined that it had been set using smoking materials. The man, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Central Berkshire District Court. The investigation was conducted by...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH

