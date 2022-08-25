Read full article on original website
The Valley Reporter
Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2
(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
iBerkshires.com
Vermont Names New Warden Service Division Director
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Monday that Maj. Justin Stedman will become the new director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept. 24. He will succeed Col. Jason Batchelder, who has led the Warden Service since 2014.
mynbc5.com
Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County
CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont host to International Workshop on Agritourism
BRANDON, Vt. — The International Workshop on Agritourism is in Vermont this week. The event is hosted by the University of Vermont Extension. The multiday conference includes hands-on workshops and networking welcoming people from all around the country and even the world. “We have international participants, we have a...
mynbc5.com
Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year
ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
Battery fire quelled at plant owned by electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies
The cause of a lithium battery fire that set a container ablaze early Saturday at the South Burlington plant remains under investigation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Battery fire quelled at plant owned by electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies.
State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison
Ronald Roy, 71, of Errol, New Hampshire, is the sixth incarcerated person who has died in the state’s prison system this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison .
A walk through Ticonderoga’s past
Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
mynbc5.com
Jennifer Morrison discusses her role as first woman to lead the Vermont Department of Public Safety
Jennifer Morrison, the newly-appointed head of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, is the first woman to lead the department. In her new role, Commissioner Morrison will oversee the Vermont State Police, state's division of fire safety, emergency management and the state's forensic laboratory. Morrison was appointed to the role...
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
vermontbiz.com
Thousands expected as Bennington transforms into Garlic Town, USA Labor Day weekend
Photos Courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber & Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the downtown festival would return to Bennington on Labor Day Weekend this year.
mynbc5.com
Police: Inmate dies at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police say that they responded to the facility around 3 p.m on Sunday. The name of the deceased inmate has not been released yet, but...
mynbc5.com
12th annual Zoe's Race for the Howard Center
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The weather was perfect for running on the water as the 12th annual Zoe's Race kicked off at Oakledge Park, Sunday morning. Since 2008, Zoe's Race has partnered with the Howard Center to help families who need wheelchair modifications done to their homes. The event started after Zoe Nestor had a near drowning experience when she was 18 months old, and is in a wheelchair as a result of the incident.
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
iBerkshires.com
Authorities Say Arson in Olde Forge Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — A fire at the Olde Forge on Sunday was intentionally set by an employee, authorities said. The investigation determined that it had been set using smoking materials. The man, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Central Berkshire District Court. The investigation was conducted by...
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
