Coos Bay, OR

KVAL

Douglas County firefighters sent to help with Rum Creek Fire.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Douglas County were sent down to Merlin, OR to help battle the fast growing Rum Creek Fire. According to the Douglas County task force, they were requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Man from Days creek seriously injured in vehicle crash

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's office along with fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where the occupant of the vehicle crash was trapped and was 250 feet down an embankment. Deputies say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Thomas Kremer...
DAYS CREEK, OR
KVAL

Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KVAL

Scam calls invade Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been receiving calls from the community that people have been getting calls that claim they are from the sheriff's office. According to deputies, the callers identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Fatal Crash on HWY 126W

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 126W near milepost 29 early Saturday morning. OSP revealed in their investigation that westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by 39-year-old Chad Colborn from Florence, OR failed to negotiate a corner and exited the roadway, striking a tree.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man steals car, leads officers on vehicle pursuit in Roseburg

Douglas County, Ore. — An Oakland man was arrested on Friday after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On August 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from...
ROSEBURG, OR

