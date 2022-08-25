Read full article on original website
Natasha Wright
4d ago
I totally understand people need help paying their rent ,BUT PLENTY Of people are JUST BEING LAZY and NOT WORKING just want to live off the Government!! it's sad HALF these Females in Cincinnati CONTINUE to have Babies and live off the Government!!
Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion. The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to...
Families build free Down syndrome enrichment center in Cincinnati
LOVELAND, Ohio — After years of driving two to three hours to find a place where her daughter could thrive, Amy Pennington and her team of board members are proud to announce they’ve built that space in their own backyard. The Greater Cincinnati area is opening its first...
Cincinnati's Affordable Housing Trust Fund is ready for use four years after being established
Four years after Cincinnati Council established an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the money is finally ready to be used. City officials signed a contract with the Cincinnati Development Fund on Friday, outlining how much subsidy can go to each project based on how affordable the units are. Less than $3...
Free school supply store helping fill classrooms in midst of inflation
CINCINNATI — It’s not just students, but teachers are stocking up on school supplies to start the year, and one group is giving it all away, all school year. Molly Pfalz has a long list of school supplies she needs to fill her first-grade classroom. “I use so...
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Parties held by UC students in the CUF neighborhood get out of control
CINCINNATI — Back to campus for college students means back to party life at many spots off campus, and for some neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati, it's becoming somewhat of a nuisance. A massive crowd, damaged property and broken glass in the streets are just some of the...
2307 Maplewood Ave 1
Very nice and clean 2BR Near UC!! - Property Id: 975986. Quiet and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a multi-family in the Mt. Auburn area near UC. Great location, close to downtown, minutes from Campus and on the bus route. Not accepting Section 8 at this...
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
Cincinnati mayor selects next city manager
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is recommending Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long be Cincinnati’s next city manager, the city announced Friday. Cincinnati City Council will vote on Long’s appointment during a special session on Sept. 1. “I am honored and excited to have been chosen by...
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
UC Health, CityLink launch new Patient Care Assistants training program
CINCINNATI — As the job market continues to rebound from the pandemic, one area seeing a strong need for filled positions is health care. One potential solution to helping bridge the job gap can be found at the Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care in Hartwell. A group of newly-hired Patient Care Assistants can be found busily learning and continuing their on-the-job training.
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
3121 Gobel Avenue,
3121 Gobel Ave Unit 1 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Check out our spacious 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati Oh! This apartment comes with an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, comfy bedrooms sizes, and has on and off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply! This unit won't last long!
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
705 N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir
Spacious 6-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house for rent! On a quiet street with off street parking, and only a short drive from shopping and entertainment, like the Cincinnati Zoo!. Can reach out to Leasing office or also Kim Kelly at 513-497-4415. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 6. 1. 2200. Location.
309 East 13th Street
Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located studio in Pendleton. Nestled directly across from Ziegler Park and Pool, this newly updated unit has original character with 1870’s amber pine floors, HUGE windows, 12 Foot ceilings, designer IKEA kitchen and bath. Laundry is conveniently situated on each level of building, as well as parking garage on same block. You will be just steps from two top rated coffee houses, two breweries, a 4.5 acre park and an award winning public pool.
