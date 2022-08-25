ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

PCB's proposed 2023 utility budget is 'very aggressive': 85% larger, includes rate hikes

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Massive utility upgrades are around the corner for the Beach.

In a City Council meeting Tuesday, local officials considered a $78.548 million utility budget proposed for Panama City Beach in fiscal year 2023, along with a 1% increase to water rates and a 4% increase to sewer rates.

The proposed budget is approximately 85% more than the same budget in fiscal year 2022 of about $42.417 million. This was sparked by multiple capital improvement projects, many of which involve relocating water and sewer lines in areas slated for construction related to either the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area Plan or the Florida Department of Transportation.

Along with three major segments of the CRA scheduled to break ground next year, the FDOT plans to begin widening areas of Panama City Beach Parkway (Back Beach Road) from four to six lanes.

'A lot of money':PCB City Council hosts second workshop on 2023 fiscal year budget

Biggest hike in history:PCB's proposed 2023 budget jumps whopping 67%. How that's possible.

"You are seeing a very aggressive budget here for utilities, and there's really two reasons for that," Mark Shaeffer, utilities director for PCB, told the council during the meeting. "One is we have unprecedented growth, and we have to support that and set the stage for the future.

"There also is a very aggressive roadway reconstruction widening program here in the city, not just through the CRA, but with FDOT."

The three extensive CRA projects are:

  • Segment 4.1 — Reconstruction of Front Beach Road east of Lullwater Drive to about Hills Road. Construction is scheduled to begin toward the middle of 2023.
  • Segment 4.2 — Reconstruction of Front Beach Road east of Hills Road to about Lantana Street. Construction is scheduled to begin toward the end of 2023.
  • Segment 4.3 — Reconstruction of Front Beach Road from Hutchinson Boulevard to about Richard Jackson Boulevard. Construction is scheduled to begin toward the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.

FDOT also plans to split its work on PCB Parkway into three segments. They are:

  • From Mandy Lane to Nautilus Street, scheduled for construction to begin in mid- to late 2023.
  • From Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard, scheduled to begin in mid- to late 2023.
  • Richard Jackson Boulevard to the Hathaway Bridge, to begin in 2028.

Information from Tuesday's meeting notes the Beach's proposed utility fund for fiscal year 2022 was financed 83% by water and sewer rates paid by residents, 14% from impact fees, 2% from "other fees" and 1% by grants to the city.

Of the $78.548 million fund, which the City Council will vote on in a meeting on Sept. 8, 55% would go to sewer expenses, 41% would go to water expenses and 4% would pay existing debts.

In the sewer portion, a staggering 77% would be spent on capital improvement projects, with 13% covering operating costs and 10% paying department employees.

In the water portion, 50% would be spent on capital improvement projects, with 39% covering operating costs and 11% paying department employees.

Also proposed for next fiscal year was a 1% increase to water rates and a 4% increase to sewer rates. This would mean a household using a standard 6,000 gallons of water per month would pay 26 cents more each month for water and $1.19 more each month for sewer.

Even if the hike was approved, however, PCB still would have the lowest water and sewer rates of any municipality in Bay County. The City Council approved Tuesday the first reading of the rate adjustments. The second reading will be in a meeting on Sept. 22.

"(The rates) are about two-thirds of (what every other Bay municipality is) right now," Shaeffer said. "That's really a testimony to the leadership and stewardship of the past administrations and the past utilities director (Al Shortt) that we're positioned this way right now."

Comments / 4

Alesia Echols
4d ago

They need to halt building all these new homes and apartments. Which is driving up the budget. We are already to capacity in this city . The wildlife have no where to go as it is !

Reply
2
 

Panama City News Herald

