ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man charged with murder, attempted murder in stabbings at Westside apartment complex: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest in a case that involved the stabbings of two women, one of whom died from her injuries. Police were called to the Addison Landing Apartment Homes on 103rd Street on Aug. 13. Officers said they found the body of one woman who’d been stabbed, and they found a second woman with stab wounds who was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 3 shootings over the weekend leave 1 in critical condition, 1 hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were shot in three separate shootings leaving one in critical condition and another injured on over the weekend, JSO said. Two people were shot in two separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic School#Driving School#Sex#Solicitation#Violent Crime
News4Jax.com

Free STD, HIV testing event in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Free Sexually Transmitted Disease and Sexually Transmitted Infection testing will be offered to Clay County and surrounding county residents on Wednesday at the new Community Paramedicine Office. The Clay County Community Paramedicine team, which is through Clay County Fire and Rescue, partnered with Independent Medical Group...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Loretto Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loretto Elementary School was evacuated Monday due to a gas leak, News4JAX has learned. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the leak in a large propane tank behind the school has been stopped. At last check, firefighters were taking air quality readings in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sheriff candidate Burton pulls out of FOP debate against Waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lakesha Burton will not participate in a private debate against opponent T.K. Waters in front of members of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police on Monday, Burton’s campaign announced. The police union was set to use Monday’s debate, moderated by News4JAX’s Kent Justice, to decide...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy