How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Westside Jacksonville day care alleges child sustained injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been field against a day care on Jacksonville’s Westside. The allegations stem from a complaint made by a mother, who said her child suffered a black eye, busted lip and an injury to the head -- later diagnosed as a concussion. The...
News4Jax.com
Mother speaks out after daughter accuses Starke youth academy employee of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – A parent of one of the cadets at a youth academy in Bradford County is speaking out after accusations involving inappropriate behavior between her daughter and an employee. The Florida Youth Challenge Academy, a program located in Starke that helps troubled teens, was under investigation for...
News4Jax.com
Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
News4Jax.com
Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
News4Jax.com
Man pleads not guilty to murder, other charges in death of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two men arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a pond in the San Marco neighborhood, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation and accessory after the fact.
News4Jax.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in stabbings at Westside apartment complex: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest in a case that involved the stabbings of two women, one of whom died from her injuries. Police were called to the Addison Landing Apartment Homes on 103rd Street on Aug. 13. Officers said they found the body of one woman who’d been stabbed, and they found a second woman with stab wounds who was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
News4Jax.com
JSO: 3 shootings over the weekend leave 1 in critical condition, 1 hurt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were shot in three separate shootings leaving one in critical condition and another injured on over the weekend, JSO said. Two people were shot in two separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located...
News4Jax.com
Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
News4Jax.com
1 pedestrian dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car struck them and a parked car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, just after midnight on Sunday, a white Honda Pilot hit two pedestrians and a stopped car on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road.
News4Jax.com
Free STD, HIV testing event in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Free Sexually Transmitted Disease and Sexually Transmitted Infection testing will be offered to Clay County and surrounding county residents on Wednesday at the new Community Paramedicine Office. The Clay County Community Paramedicine team, which is through Clay County Fire and Rescue, partnered with Independent Medical Group...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
News4Jax.com
22-year-old killed in crash after colliding with tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the FHP report, the man was driving a pick-up truck east on River Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree.
News4Jax.com
‘One pill can kill’: Florida attorney general issues fentanyl warning to college students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “One pill can kill.”. That’s state attorney general Ashley Moody’s warning to college students starting their fall semester. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid that can easily mix with other drugs to the point where you may not know it’s there. “It’s...
News4Jax.com
Loretto Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loretto Elementary School was evacuated Monday due to a gas leak, News4JAX has learned. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the leak in a large propane tank behind the school has been stopped. At last check, firefighters were taking air quality readings in the...
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
News4Jax.com
Former local corrections officer gets 3 months probation after entering Capitol twice during Jan. 6 riot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former corrections officer at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to three months of probation. Prosecutors were asking for three months in prison for Jonathan Carlton. An...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidate Burton pulls out of FOP debate against Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lakesha Burton will not participate in a private debate against opponent T.K. Waters in front of members of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police on Monday, Burton’s campaign announced. The police union was set to use Monday’s debate, moderated by News4JAX’s Kent Justice, to decide...
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
News4Jax.com
3 clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are set to close, raising concerns about underserved communities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are closing soon prompting concerns about access for some patients. UF Health is closing two locations and Ascension St. Vincent’s is closing another one. News4JAX saw a crew taking off the UF lettering at one of the clinics...
