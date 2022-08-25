ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Former ski racer screening new documentary on 10th Mountain Division

By KUSA
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

At the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, professional skier and filmmaker Chris Anthony says there are a lot of stories about the famous 10th Mountain Division, but in a new documentary he’s diving into some untold stories most have never heard of, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

“I figured I needed to share it with the world,” said Anthony.

The film is called "Mission Mt. Mangart" and it covers the rise of the 10th Mountain Division, an elite experimental troop of soldiers trained to fight on skis.

The documentary follows the division from the recruiting process to the training at Camp Hale in Colorado and eventually the fighting during World War II in Europe.

Read the full story and from KUSA here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

A venue in the clouds, Betty Ford Alpine Garden is unlike any other

VAIL • The story of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, a horticultural wonderland to many that sits at 8,200 feet above sea level, actually started on the side of Interstate 70. It started when Marty Jones, the owner of a local nursery specific to alpine plant life, was driving back home to Vail from Denver with a truck he had just purchased. It broke down near Georgetown, however, leaving Jones with few options.
VAIL, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy