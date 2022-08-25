Former ski racer screening new documentary on 10th Mountain Division

At the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, professional skier and filmmaker Chris Anthony says there are a lot of stories about the famous 10th Mountain Division, but in a new documentary he’s diving into some untold stories most have never heard of, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

“I figured I needed to share it with the world,” said Anthony.

The film is called "Mission Mt. Mangart" and it covers the rise of the 10th Mountain Division, an elite experimental troop of soldiers trained to fight on skis.

The documentary follows the division from the recruiting process to the training at Camp Hale in Colorado and eventually the fighting during World War II in Europe.

