Cherokee Nation listed on the top 10 of Forbes’ magazines’ 2022 Best Places to Work

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has been listed on Forbes magazines’ 2022 Best Places to Work list.

The government services agency was listed as the 7th best place to work in Oklahoma. Employees today celebrated with a food truck which featured pineapple whip.

Some of the employees were surprised by the award but excited about the bragging rights it gave them.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said the award validated the sense that people want to work for Cherokee Nation because it puts its employees first and responds to their needs.

During the pandemic, he says, the first order of the day was to send their employees home to keep them safe.

“Having to continue to serve our citizens, we adapted quickly with telework, with remote work and we did that quickly, again to keep people safe but to serve the people,” Chief Hoskins said, “we’ve done other things irrespective of the pandemic. We’re on our way to a $15 minimum wage, steadily a dollar over a year.”

He says the stresses at home combined with the stresses at work call for employers to listen. The Cherokee Nation responded to those needs by implementing a Wellness Lead program, giving employees 2 hours a month to get away and enjoy the surrounding nature and adjacent walking trail.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip also made the list, coming in at number 10.

You can see the full list here.

