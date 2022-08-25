Read full article on original website
Related
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana. In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post. The girl was with a friend and she reached for what she believed was a stick, but it turned out to be the power line, the department said.
Comments / 0