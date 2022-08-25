ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Friday Night Lights in Louisville

By Mary Irby-Jones, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MU3Oe_0hVMbMhG00

Good afternoon!

High school football season is in full swing and we're heading into Week 2 of the KHSAA season. The Courier Journal's team of preps reporters ― Jason Frakes, J.L. Kirven and Brooks Holton ― have already hit the ground running by putting out in-depth guides on everything from players to watch to this year's All-Metro Offense and Defense picks. They are also predicting outcomes for this week's matches.

I sat down with J.L. and Brooks to pick their brains a little on why they chose high school sports as their focus and what goes into their analysis of every team across the Louisville metro:

How long have you covered high school sports?

J.L.: I've covered HS sports at The CJ for one year. Six years total.

Brooks: I started covering high school sports in 2016 as an assistant sports editor at the Columbia Missourian, the student-run, faculty-staffed newspaper at the Missouri School of Journalism. This is my first year covering high school sports as a full-time reporter, though, and I couldn’t be more excited to go to as many games as I can.

What makes the beat interesting for you?

J.L.: The thing I love the most about my beat is that it’s never-ending. From fall to winter to spring, the KHSAA sports season is full of unforgettable moments.

Brooks: As The Courier Journal’s recruiting reporter, I’m particularly interested in watching the most talented/sought-after college prospects in the city and analyzing how their skills may translate to the next level. As someone who grew up playing high school football in Louisville, I also want to document the emotion-fueled moments that stick with athletes, coaches, parents and fans forever.

What factors go into determining your score predictions every week? What do you watch for?

J.L.: I like to look for X-factors. Is the game a rivalry? Who has home field advantage and which teams are on a run? It doesn't always work out for me but hey, I don't mind being proven wrong from time to time.

Brooks: Early on, I’ve been referencing results from the 2021 season and paying especially close attention to which schools are returning starters at key positions.

It's early in the season, but based off of Week 1, who can you see in the playoffs this year?

J.L.: Basically every team makes the playoffs, but I could see defending state champion St. Xavier making a run at another title. Male is my preseason favorite, but Bullitt East and Manual have piqued my interest in Class 6A.

Brooks: Hard to pick against Louisville’s big four in Class 6A (St. Xavier, Trinity, Male and Manual) when they all started the season with wins. I watched Manual beat Central 40-12 in person and was really impressed with the Crimsons’ dominance in the trenches.

Why should people subscribe to read your coverage?

J.L.: Readers should subscribe to The CJ because we're your No. 1-trusted source for high school sports. Jason and Brooks are fantastic, and I find a gem occasionally.

Brooks: You should subscribe for stories about Louisville’s most-exciting college prospects, written by a native with a deep knowledge of the city and its sports history, that you won’t find anywhere else.

Check out the team's predictions for this week's games over here.

You'll find more stories available only for subscribers below. As always, thank you for subscribing to The Courier Journal and supporting local journalism here in Louisville. We hope to see you at our Mobile Newsroom stop at the South Central Regional Library in Okolona starting Sept. 6. If you can't make it, you can reach out to me by email at mirbyjones@courier-journal.com.

Sincerely,

Mary Irby-Jones

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
SYRACUSE, NY
baseballnews.com

Louisville’s McDonnell In Sun 45,000 Hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dan McDonnell is one of the elite college head baseball coaches at the University of Louisville. He has posted a 688-287-1 record in 16 years as an NCAA Div. I coach and led five Louisville teams to the College World Series. At every step along his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ballard beats Male for the first time since 2009

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ballard High School football team beat Male 12-7 on Friday night. It was the Bruins' first victory over the Bulldogs since the 2009 season. "(I'm) proud of my kids," said Ballard head coach Adrian Morton. "They fought hard. We told them it wouldn't be easy."
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Okolona, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
msn.com

What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?

If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU’s Greenwell departs for University of Louisville

Zach Greenwell, WKU’s senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy, and mens’ basketball, announced Monday that he will be leaving WKU for the University of Louisville after spending the last 15 years of his life on the Hill. “I wouldn’t leave for almost any other position, but...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Recruiting#American Football#Highschoolsports#Khsaa#Defense#Hs
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The curriculum at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Boyce College is not about the Bible or things related to the Bible, it is the Bible, seminary president Albert Mohler told students and faculty Tuesday (Aug. 26) morning in the school’s annual fall convocation at Alumni Memorial Chapel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway around 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy