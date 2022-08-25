Friday Night Lights in Louisville

Good afternoon!

High school football season is in full swing and we're heading into Week 2 of the KHSAA season. The Courier Journal's team of preps reporters ― Jason Frakes, J.L. Kirven and Brooks Holton ― have already hit the ground running by putting out in-depth guides on everything from players to watch to this year's All-Metro Offense and Defense picks. They are also predicting outcomes for this week's matches.

I sat down with J.L. and Brooks to pick their brains a little on why they chose high school sports as their focus and what goes into their analysis of every team across the Louisville metro:

How long have you covered high school sports?

J.L.: I've covered HS sports at The CJ for one year. Six years total.

Brooks: I started covering high school sports in 2016 as an assistant sports editor at the Columbia Missourian, the student-run, faculty-staffed newspaper at the Missouri School of Journalism. This is my first year covering high school sports as a full-time reporter, though, and I couldn’t be more excited to go to as many games as I can.

What makes the beat interesting for you?

J.L.: The thing I love the most about my beat is that it’s never-ending. From fall to winter to spring, the KHSAA sports season is full of unforgettable moments.

Brooks: As The Courier Journal’s recruiting reporter, I’m particularly interested in watching the most talented/sought-after college prospects in the city and analyzing how their skills may translate to the next level. As someone who grew up playing high school football in Louisville, I also want to document the emotion-fueled moments that stick with athletes, coaches, parents and fans forever.

What factors go into determining your score predictions every week? What do you watch for?

J.L.: I like to look for X-factors. Is the game a rivalry? Who has home field advantage and which teams are on a run? It doesn't always work out for me but hey, I don't mind being proven wrong from time to time.

Brooks: Early on, I’ve been referencing results from the 2021 season and paying especially close attention to which schools are returning starters at key positions.

It's early in the season, but based off of Week 1, who can you see in the playoffs this year?

J.L.: Basically every team makes the playoffs, but I could see defending state champion St. Xavier making a run at another title. Male is my preseason favorite, but Bullitt East and Manual have piqued my interest in Class 6A.

Brooks: Hard to pick against Louisville’s big four in Class 6A (St. Xavier, Trinity, Male and Manual) when they all started the season with wins. I watched Manual beat Central 40-12 in person and was really impressed with the Crimsons’ dominance in the trenches.

Why should people subscribe to read your coverage?

J.L.: Readers should subscribe to The CJ because we're your No. 1-trusted source for high school sports. Jason and Brooks are fantastic, and I find a gem occasionally.

Brooks: You should subscribe for stories about Louisville’s most-exciting college prospects, written by a native with a deep knowledge of the city and its sports history, that you won’t find anywhere else.

