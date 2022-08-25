Read full article on original website
kunm.org
MON: New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people, + More
New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people - Associated Press. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons represent another round of clemency decisions for the first-term Democratic governor who is seeking...
kunm.org
Let’s Talk pedestrian safety in New Mexico
Let's Talk NM, 9/1 8a: A recent study ranked New Mexico as the most deadly state in the nation to be a pedestrian. Albuquerque came in second for the number of walkers killed per capita on the metro area's roadways. On this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 1, we’ll take a look at why it’s so dangerous to commute by foot and by bike in our state.
kunm.org
SUN: New Mexico man charged for ties with Islamic State group, NAACP supports the removal of Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group – Associated Press. A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. Herman...
kunm.org
School districts use funds for housing to help with teacher shortage
Education has been hit hard by teacher shortages and professional burnout. That’s especially true in rural New Mexico. The Legislature has recently taken steps to return over $80 million dollars of operational funding to some school districts in northern New Mexico and several plan to use the funds to construct or maintain teacher housing.
