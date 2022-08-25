Let's Talk NM, 9/1 8a: A recent study ranked New Mexico as the most deadly state in the nation to be a pedestrian. Albuquerque came in second for the number of walkers killed per capita on the metro area's roadways. On this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 1, we’ll take a look at why it’s so dangerous to commute by foot and by bike in our state.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO