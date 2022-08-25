ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
kunm.org

MON: New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people, + More

New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people - Associated Press. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons represent another round of clemency decisions for the first-term Democratic governor who is seeking...
POLITICS
kunm.org

Let’s Talk pedestrian safety in New Mexico

Let's Talk NM, 9/1 8a: A recent study ranked New Mexico as the most deadly state in the nation to be a pedestrian. Albuquerque came in second for the number of walkers killed per capita on the metro area's roadways. On this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 1, we’ll take a look at why it’s so dangerous to commute by foot and by bike in our state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

School districts use funds for housing to help with teacher shortage

Education has been hit hard by teacher shortages and professional burnout. That’s especially true in rural New Mexico. The Legislature has recently taken steps to return over $80 million dollars of operational funding to some school districts in northern New Mexico and several plan to use the funds to construct or maintain teacher housing.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy