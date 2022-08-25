ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka animal shelter is at capacity and offering discounts for $25 and $10. Friday is National Dog Day.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

Kindal Stewart hadn't planned to adopt a dog Wednesday.

But a playful puppy named Brownie changed her mind as Stewart watched him through a window at the Helping Hands Humane Society's animal shelter in Topeka.

"He's just so happy and loving, and it's like he was drawn to me!" she told The Capital-Journal.

Stewart ended up adopting Brownie, who is a mix of pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever.

"We are currently playing in his new backyard," she said later that day.

How much is that doggy in the window? Here are the Humane Society's adoption fees.

Friday is National Dog Day, and HHHS employees encourage people to celebrate by adopting any of the dozens of canines available at their shelter at 5720 S.W. 21st Ave.

Because Brownie is 3 months and 3 weeks old, adopting him would normally cost $250.

That's the standard amount that HHHS, a nonprofit group, charges to adopt puppies ages 4 months old and younger.

The charge tends to be $150 for dogs ages older than 4 months to 6 years and $75 for dogs 7 and older, according to its website .

But due to overcrowding, HHHS this week began allowing any dogs to be adopted for $25, and any cats for $10 until Aug. 31 , said communications director Emi Griess.

Adoption fee includes spaying and neutering, microchipping, vaccinations

The HHHS shelter has been essentially full since early July, though some days, it's more full than others, Griess said.

The shelter saw a record number of adoptions in July, which it really needed, she said.

The adoption fee includes spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, a small bag of food and a city of Topeka tag and a rabies tag if those are applicable, Griess said.

Dog must leave the shelter either in a safe carrier, on a leash and collar or on a leash and harness, she said.

Photos of animals available for adoption can be found on the HHHS website , where images of 38 dogs were present Wednesday.

Some photos haven't been uploaded yet, Griess said.

Pocket pets are also available at HHHS, which is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Adoptions end 30 minutes before closing time.

Lucky, 14, would make 'good lap dog'

The oldest dog at HHHS is Lucky , a 14-year-old, 37-pound male Shiba Inu mix whose ancestry might also include some American dingo, Griess said.

Lucky is friendly to people and would make a good "lap dog," she said, adding that he's not very energetic but would be good to take on short walks.

Thames is friendly and well-behaved

The dog that's had the longest current unbroken stay at HHHS is Thames , an 86-pound male who is a mix of pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever. Thames is about 8 years old and has been at HHHS since April 23, Griess said.

Though Thames' size, strength and status of being a "senior dog" may be a barrier for some potential owners, he is healthy, friendly to people and well-behaved, she said.

HHHS places no time limit on how long it will keep a pet that's considered adoptable, though animals that remain unadopted after several months might be transferred to another shelter or animal rescue where that's more likely to happen, Griess said.

HHHS at times euthanizes animals, but only for medical or behavioral reasons, she said.

Further details about adopting animals from HHHS can be found on its Facebook site .

Saving Death Row Dogs

Canines may also be adopted from Saving Death Row Dogs, a state-licensed, no-kill fostering organization that networks with Topeka-area rescues and shelters while being primarily devoted to saving the lives of adoptable dogs.

Further information about that group can be found on its Facebook page .

What is National Dog Day?

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert, according to its website .

The observance "celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure, and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues," that website says.

It encourages people to celebrate National Dog Day by doing such things as adopting a rescue dog, brushing their dog, exercising it or giving it a hug and kiss.

Oct. 29 will be National Cat Day .

What other specials are available to celebrate National Dog Day?

Krispy Kreme, a doughnut shop chain with sites in Merriam, Overland Park and Wichita, is celebrating National Dog Day by offering baked "doggie doughnuts" for sale at participating locations.

Some of the doughnuts contain carob, which looks and tastes like chocolate but is safe for dogs to eat. Chocolate isn't safe for dogs, the promotion's website says.

Native Pet, which creates organic and nutritional supplements for dogs and cats, began Monday and will continue through Friday to offer 30% off the price of products it offers that are purchased on the website chewy.com.

That arrangement is in place for dog items that include allergy chews, relief chews, bladder chews, pumpkin powder, beef bone broth and chicken bone broth.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka animal shelter is at capacity and offering discounts for $25 and $10. Friday is National Dog Day.

