ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State women's basketball loses All-American Ayoka Lee to season-ending knee surgery

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLPcg_0hVMbA6Y00

Kansas State women's basketball hopes for 2022-23 took a major hit Thursday with the news that All-American center Ayoka Lee will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Lee, a 6-foot-6 senior from Byron, helped lead the Wildcats to a 20-13 record last season as they advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I am devastated for 'Yokie,'" K-State coach Jeff Mittie said in a statement. "She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season.

More: Kansas State basketball star Ayoka Lee scores NCAA-record 61 points in win over No. 14 Oklahoma

"Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days she will require season-ending surgery. We will support Yokie through her recovery and rehab and look forward to her returning to the court for the 2023-24 season."

Lee, who already has her undergraduate degree, indicated that she plans to stay in school and return to the court next year.

The senior averaged 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year and was a first-team All-American selection by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, plus a second-team pick by the Associated Press and United State Basketball Writers Association. She was also a unanimous All-Big 12 selection and a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award.

On Jan. 23, Lee set an NCAA Division I single-game record by scoring 61 points in a 94-65 victory over Oklahoma.

More: No. 1 seed NC State sends Kansas State women's basketball home with 89-57 NCAA Tournament loss

"While it deeply saddens me that I cannot be on the court with my teammates this season, I am fully committed to getting healthy and contributing as a leader on the sideline," Lee said. "Although my role will be different, I am confident in what we will accomplish as a team this year. There is no other team, coaches or support staff I would want to work through this with.

"As my team surrounds me in support through my recovery, my hope is that Wildcat Nation will continue to surround our team with the same love and support they always have. I look forward to getting back on the court and finishing my graduate degree in 2023-24. Forever thankful and blessed to be a Wildcat."

K-State had high hopes for a return to the NCAA Tournament with Lee leading the way. Now that she's out for 2022, the Wildcats will have to rely on sophomore standouts Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn, who return with a year's experience, and a highly regarded recruiting class coming in.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State women's basketball loses All-American Ayoka Lee to season-ending knee surgery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Salina, KS
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mittie
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy