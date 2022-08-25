Reactions: Bengals, Rams scuffle; La'el Collins throws Leonard Floyd's helmet

Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McVay didn't want fights breaking out during joint practices this week between the Bengals and Rams.

As other NFL teams holding joint practices have discovered, avoiding fights is easier said than done.

Multiple scuffles broke out during Thursday's joint practice in Cincinnati, including one in which Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins appeared to remove and throw the helmet of Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd.

The Rams' Aaron Donald also was seen swinging Bengals' helmets.

