Akron's Jazz and Blues Fest to host event on Innerbelt site

The Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival, running Sept. 8-10 in Akron, will host a special event on the site of the decommissioned Innerbelt.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, visitors can enjoy live music and a panel discussion discussing the history of music in the area where the Innerbelt now sits.

The failed Innerbelt project displaced many Akron residents, primarily in Black neighborhoods, and drove decades of racial inequity. The event is part of a new committee working to engage the community on how the Innerbelt can be used as a community space and benefit those affected by its construction.

Between the 1930s to the 1960s, Akron was known as the jazz corridor of the Midwest for musicians traveling between Chicago and New York. Howard Street clubs touted major names including Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. Innerbelt construction cut right through that community, dispersing these cultural institutions.

The panel discussion will include Alberta Blanton-Williams, the goddaughter of George Mathews, who owned the Matthews Hotel, as well as Jazz saxophonist Fred Davis.

Shuttles will run to the Innerbelt event from the Wills Lot, 154 Wills Ave, every 20 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival's full lineup and tickets are available at www.opentonemusic.org. More information on the Akron Innerbelt Committee can be found at www.akroninnerbelt.com/participate.