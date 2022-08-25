Two new housing plats approved in Santa Rosa County totaling 101 homes. See where

On Thursday, Santa Rosa County Commissioners accepted final plats on two more subdivisions in the county, which are expected to bring in 101 new homes.

One, named Christopher's Landing, is a 15-lot subdivision in the south end of the county just north of U.S. 98 and south of Hickory Shores Boulevard. The preliminary plat and construction plans were approved in March 2021.

The other is an 86-lot subdivision in the Pea Ridge area named Boracay Cove. This subdivision will sit off the new Pea Ridge Connector.

The Pea Ridge Connector runs parallel to Woodbine Road, Chumuckla Highway, West Spencer Field Road and State Road 87 and connects U.S. 90 to Hamilton Bridge Road.

The county broke ground on the road in 2020.

Boracay Cove was originally rezoned in December 2019 and had its preliminary plat and construction plans approved in May 2020.

Thursday at the county commission meeting where the final plats were approved, county residents voiced concerns about new development exacerbating stormwater and environmental issues. With the constant rainfall over the past several weeks, residents spoke to the fact that several already-built and in-construction housing projects were causing issues.

For instance, several citizens shared concerns about new development washing red clay into the Stonebrook neighborhood in Pace.

"I told you all this is going to get ugly and it's about to get ugly," resident Angela Carter said of the situation.

Another county resident, Sherry Chapman, said the county has seen these types of flooding, stormwater and environmental issues before.

"If I had $1 for every time we had this issue in our county, I'm not sure how many luxurious vacation homes I would have," Chapman said.

Commission Chairman Bob Cole said publicly that statute required the commission to make a move in accepting the plats. But he did toss around the idea of establishing harsher penalties for developers who cause environmental harm.

"I will say that this administration has pushed our staff… (so) that we are more involved with environmental enforcement," said Assistant County Administrator Brad Baker.

The county's Planning and Zoning Director Shawn Ward presented a similar sentiment when he previously told the News Journal that county staff are becoming more hands-on in providing information to property owners and developers who want to build housing, specifically by directing people to get in contact with the Northwest Florida Water Management District and Florida Department of Environmental Protection over what their respective requirements for development may be.

Over roughly the last 18 months, the county has already approved 17 subdivisions totaling over 900 new homes. That doesn't include some major projects that are on the table but not approved, like the 2,700-acre Jubilee project being pursued in Pace, which residents have already voiced could threaten their rural lifestyle.

Areas north of Pace — like Chumuckla and Allentown — along with spots out in East Milton, appear to be the most likely candidates for development spikes in Santa Rosa County.

And as recently as two weeks ago, plans came to light for a subdivision called Camelot featuring 190 lots south of Avalon Middle School and Bennett Russell Elementary School.

