ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, RI

Driver, ex-Newport firefighter, enters plea in crash that killed high school hockey player

By Paul Edward Parker, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQIYK_0hVMapom00

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Almost 50 people wearing olive green T-shirts emblazoned with "Matt's Militia" in military stencil-style print filled a Superior Court courtroom Thursday morning.

They were there for the arraignment of a former Newport firefighter charged with driving under the influence and driving to endanger, both resulting in death, as well as counts of driving under the influence and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury, in a February crash in Exeter that killed high school hockey player Matthew Dennison and injured his teammate Kevin MacDonald.

The courtroom was all but silent as Alexander Krajewski, 31, of North Kingstown entered a plea of not guilty. The only time Krajewski spoke – his lawyer entered the plea – was to give his name, birth date and address.

Haunted by the aftermath of the crash:Exeter highway tragedy devastated 2 hockey players' families. Now they want change

He left the courtroom in silence, making his way through several dozen more people outside wearing Matt's Militia T-shirts, before heading to the parking lot, ignoring questions shouted by reporters.

But Dennison's father, Mark Dennison, had plenty to say to reporters and nearly 100 family supporters.

"What we saw in that courtroom today was nothing but pure evil," Dennison said. "That man made a choice. This was not an accident. It was plain and evident as black and white."

Dennison added, "He has shown no remorse from Day One. Not a minute."

Dennison's wife, Brenda Dennison, Matthew's mother, said that Krajewski has not reached out to the family in any way, not even in the courtroom Thursday.

"He didn't say anything. He didn't look our way. He completely avoided eye contact," Brenda said.

"That's exactly what we expected, and those are the actions of a coward," Mark said.

MacDonald, who had been in the courtroom for the arraignment, thanked the crowd for their support.

Thursday's show of force by family supporters will not be the last, he said. "We'll make sure we're here every time he's in the courtroom. He'll feel our presence."

Brenda Dennison said they had initially made 100 of the Matt's Militia T-shirts, which she sells on her Facebook page to raise money for The Matthew Dennison Charitable Foundation. When those sold out, they ordered 250 more. Now, all 350 have sold out, and they're planning more.

Political Scene:RI is one of the only states that bans 'happy hour.' Should that change?

Thursday was at least the third time that Krajewski has been in the Washington County courthouse in this case.

At a bail review hearing in District Court in February, surety bail was set at $10,000.

In March, after Dennison had died in the hospital about a month after the crash, Krajewski was ordered not to drive as a condition of bail.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg kept those same conditions.

Krajewski's next court date is Sept. 26 for a pretrial conference.

Comments / 8

David Paul Teixeira
4d ago

Nothing but a coward firefighter that drank heavily and then got behind the wheel of his vehicle. He's such a discrace to everyone involved.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exeter, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
City
Newport, RI
North Kingstown, RI
Crime & Safety
Exeter, RI
Crime & Safety
City
South Kingstown, RI
Newport, RI
Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Man indicted in cold case rape 10 years later

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday that a man charged in a decade-old rape case was indicted by a grand jury. Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one case of witness intimidation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Players#High School#Superior Court
ABC6.com

Retired Warwick K-9 Fox dies

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick Police are mourning the loss of Retired K-9 Fox. The department announced the loss on its Facebook page Monday morning. Officials said Fox started with the department in March 2012 until retirement in February 2019. Fox assisted numerous local, state and federal agencies, and appeared numerous times on LivePD.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison

A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Injured Kayaker Rescued in Rhode Island

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Fire crews and other emergency personnel in South Kingstown, Rhode Island rescued an injured kayaker from the Chipuxet River on Sunday evening. Members of the Union Fire District and Kingston Fire District were sent to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman with unspecified injuries, according to a release from Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Turnto10.com

Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence drivers react to return of school speed zone cameras

(WJAR) — It's back to school this week for many communities in Southern New England. Providence students are headed back to the classroom on Monday, and that means school speed zone cameras will be turning back on. About twenty cameras in Providence will be reactivated at 7 a.m. and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
COVENTRY, RI
msn.com

Officials respond to two separate water incidents

Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy