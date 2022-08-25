ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Who won the Las Cruces Sun-News Week 1 Prep Football Hero Poll?

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ra2n3_0hVMa3yV00

Las Cruces High running back David Barela won the Las Cruces Sun-News Week 1 Prep Football Hero Poll.

Barela had 18 carries for 107 yards with a touchdown and two receptions for seven yards against Volcano Vista. He received 17,000 of the 29,264 votes (58.09 percent).

Mayfield quarterback Anthony Carrillo finished second and Centennial quarterback Daniel Hernandez was third.

Please vote in the Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions

Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

NM State football drops season opener in Coach Kill’s debut

The New Mexico State football campaign took to Aggie Memorial Stadium looking to begin a new era on Saturday night but fell short in a 23-12 loss against the Nevada Wolfpack. Former Texas Christian University interim head coach Jerry Kill took the place of head coach this offseason after the program parted ways with long-tenured head coach Doug Martin. Martin led the Aggies to an Arizona Bowl victory in 2017 against rival Utah State University but followed that season with a cumulative record of 8-30 over the next four seasons.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

NMSU student kick off 2022 football season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Lou & Pat Sisbarro Community park was packed with students Saturday evening. “Being able to come back to class and hang out with all my peers is the best part of it all,” said New Mexico State baseball player Saxon Marr. Students could be...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Football
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Education
2news.com

Nevada Football opens season victorious at New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Devonte Lee ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Nevada turned back New Mexico State 23-12 in a season opener on Saturday. New Mexico State took the lead in the second quarter on a safety, but Lee answered with a 32-yard scoring run for a 7-2 Wolf Pack lead.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
HATCH, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Volcano Vista#Centennial
krwg.org

El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus.  They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Fatal crash off 1-10 East and Hawkins closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon wreck involving a truck closed off all lanes of I-10. For an unknown reason, the Ford truck left the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. First responders found one person critically injured and rushed them to the hospital. The unidentified person later […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Warm start to the week with more rain on the way

EL PASO, Texas- Sunday and Monday temperatures will be in the mid 90’s as the week begins with a 20% chance of rain. Tuesday the temperatures begin to drop but the rain chance increase. There is a 40% chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday with Friday having a 30%...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Woman stabbed in lower valley El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 20s was stabbed this afternoon at a lower valley apartment complex, according to first responders. The call came out around 1 p.m. The location appears to be the San Montego Apartments. The location appears to be an apartment complex off Zaragoza. ABC-7...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk

EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him.“The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside down, in every way. Him not being here has been more than a tragedy,” said Keila Reyes, sitting in a chair in what was once her father’s room, wiping her tears.“He lived here. This was his room. And it happened here,” she said, pointing to a corner where her father’s body was found...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
FORT BLISS, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy