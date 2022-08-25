Who won the Las Cruces Sun-News Week 1 Prep Football Hero Poll?

Las Cruces High running back David Barela won the Las Cruces Sun-News Week 1 Prep Football Hero Poll.

Barela had 18 carries for 107 yards with a touchdown and two receptions for seven yards against Volcano Vista. He received 17,000 of the 29,264 votes (58.09 percent).

Mayfield quarterback Anthony Carrillo finished second and Centennial quarterback Daniel Hernandez was third.

Please vote in the Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.