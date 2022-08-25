ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Skagit Breaking

PRETTY MUCH NOTHING – New Band Straight Outta Concrete

Periodically I like to bring attention to extraordinary musical talent in Skagit County; this is one of those times. We have a new band in Skagit County that is so brilliant, with a little luck they are destined to break out onto the national scene. The band is called Pretty...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
msn.com

Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99

Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
EVERETT, WA
Bellingham, WA
Washington Cars
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA
boatlyfe.com

2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide

While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest

LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
LYNDEN, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett drug trial potential ‘game changer’ for meth addiction

For years the focus has been on the opioid crisis, with the rise in use and overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, but in recent years methamphetamine has made a comeback and is also linked to rising overdose deaths. But unlike fentanyl and other highly addictive opiates, which have Methadone and Sub Oxone as treatment options, there has never really been a good option to treat meth addiction.
EVERETT, WA

