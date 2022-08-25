Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These ships have docked at the BP Cherry Point refinery most frequently since May
Vessel traffic has been looked at in reviewing a permit for the BP Cherry Point refinery dock.
Skagit Breaking
PRETTY MUCH NOTHING – New Band Straight Outta Concrete
Periodically I like to bring attention to extraordinary musical talent in Skagit County; this is one of those times. We have a new band in Skagit County that is so brilliant, with a little luck they are destined to break out onto the national scene. The band is called Pretty...
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Divers hope to wrap up work, raise sunken fishing vessel near San Juan Island soon
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. - Two weeks after an oil spill began off the west side of San Juan Island, divers began work that will allow them to plug a sunken fishing vessel more than 200 feet below the surface. It’s taken a long time to get to this point. Divers...
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point
Report analysis for the dock includes everything from oil spill possibility to impacted species and habitats.
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
Last year, a Whatcom ‘murder hornet’ nest already had been destroyed. How about this year?
“If you like pears, peaches or apples, you want to really make sure (Northern Giant Hornets) don’t come here permanently to the state of Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boatlyfe.com
2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide
While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
This is the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best Chinese food is known for its hot and sour soup, potstickers and General Tso tofu.
During staff shortages and missing mail, the USPS is hiring local positions at $21 an hour
The USPS is currently hiring for seasonal, part and full-time positions paying an average of $72,320 annually. Here’s how you can apply.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
'It's almost like a light switch.' Everett doctor touts potential of new drug to break meth addiction
A new solution for treating methamphetamine addiction may be in the works. At Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, emergency room doctors are taking part in a national trial using monoclonal antibodies to treat the addiction. Monoclonal antibodies became more well-known during the pandemic as a treatment for Covid, but...
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
kpug1170.com
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest
LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
Everett drug trial potential ‘game changer’ for meth addiction
For years the focus has been on the opioid crisis, with the rise in use and overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, but in recent years methamphetamine has made a comeback and is also linked to rising overdose deaths. But unlike fentanyl and other highly addictive opiates, which have Methadone and Sub Oxone as treatment options, there has never really been a good option to treat meth addiction.
MyNorthwest.com
Appeals court claims DC sniper, Bellingham native Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
A Maryland Appeals Court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his involvement in a shooting spree that killed 10 people in Washington D.C. in October 2002, must be resentenced. Malvo and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. during a three-week...
Comments / 1