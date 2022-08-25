ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide

Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Villager won’t face prosecution after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

A Villager won’t face prosecution after an alleged attack earlier this year on his live-in lady friend. Michael Makay, 58, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was found in his golf cart on the night of May 13 near Panera at Spanish Springs as officers were investigating a report he had attacked his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They both had been drinking prior to an argument. When officers found the Indiana native, he denied he had done anything wrong.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision

An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
OXFORD, FL
WESH

Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen charged with threatening to shoot up Tavares High School

A 17-year-old Tavares High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly wrote a threatening message on a classroom computer. The Leesburg teen was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill after a message was found that said, “I am going to shoot this school up next Monday,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
CITRA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children

A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
OXFORD, FL
WESH

Man found shot dead in the middle of the road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers are investigating after finding a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of a road early Saturday morning. The 45-year-old black man was found near the 1800 block of NW 21st Court by Ocala police officers responding to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. According to Ocala Police Department, he was dead when officers arrived and located him.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search

A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing

A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

