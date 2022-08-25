Read full article on original website
Marion County man accused of fatally stabbing man in the back
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man is accused of stabbing another man to death in a home on Sunday. Deputies said Jose Florencio, 24, is charged with second-degree murder after they said he stabbed Marvin Pate, 48, to death in a home on 134th Place in Citra Sunday morning.
ormondbeachobserver.com
UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide
Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
villages-news.com
Villager won’t face prosecution after alleged attack on live-in lady friend
A Villager won’t face prosecution after an alleged attack earlier this year on his live-in lady friend. Michael Makay, 58, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was found in his golf cart on the night of May 13 near Panera at Spanish Springs as officers were investigating a report he had attacked his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They both had been drinking prior to an argument. When officers found the Indiana native, he denied he had done anything wrong.
WESH
Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Ormond Beach Police Department has identified the woman who was a person of interest in a Lake County double homicide. Lake County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona Thursday night. According to Lake County deputies,...
villages-news.com
Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision
An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen charged with threatening to shoot up Tavares High School
A 17-year-old Tavares High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly wrote a threatening message on a classroom computer. The Leesburg teen was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill after a message was found that said, “I am going to shoot this school up next Monday,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say
CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children
A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
click orlando
Man found dead in Ocala roadway; 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The death of a man who was located Saturday morning lying in a residential Ocala roadway with multiple gunshot wounds is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the area of the...
WESH
Man found shot dead in the middle of the road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers are investigating after finding a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of a road early Saturday morning. The 45-year-old black man was found near the 1800 block of NW 21st Court by Ocala police officers responding to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. According to Ocala Police Department, he was dead when officers arrived and located him.
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
villages-news.com
Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages
A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man sentenced to over 38 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A 33-year-old Ocala man has been sentenced to over 38 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking network. Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced this morning by U.S. Middle District of Florida Judge John Antoon II to spend 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. According to...
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County women to spend over 20 years in prison for unrelated drug offenses
A pair of Citrus County women will spend more than 20 years in state prison for their unrelated narcotics charges. Patricia Ann Clair and Brandy Lynn Spittlehouse saw their separate felony cases resolve Monday, Aug. 29, under Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search
A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing
A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
