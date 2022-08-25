A Villager won’t face prosecution after an alleged attack earlier this year on his live-in lady friend. Michael Makay, 58, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was found in his golf cart on the night of May 13 near Panera at Spanish Springs as officers were investigating a report he had attacked his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They both had been drinking prior to an argument. When officers found the Indiana native, he denied he had done anything wrong.

