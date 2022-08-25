Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Several Local Libraries Tabbed For Emergency Connectivity Fund
More than 20 of Kentucky’s public libraries are part of $1.2 million commitment from the Emergency Connectivity Fund — a federal program to help schools and libraries provide tools and services needed for communities to better experience remote learning. Among those libraries includes the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library,...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit
A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Relay Survivor Dinner Slated For October
The Trigg County Relay for Life will celebrate 25 years of supporting cancer survivors and research efforts during this year’s survivor dinner in October. Tammy Phillips with the Trigg County Relay for Life says they are excited to celebrate 25 years of relay efforts. Phillips says the date has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Storm Traps Resident, Causes Damage Near Suwanee
Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man and woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 2 pm a southbound SUV hydroplaned and crossed the median hitting a northbound car at the Russellville Road exit. Both drivers were taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trickle Toward Labor Day
Gas prices are continuing their tumble in west central Kentucky, and just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Report, prices dipped three cents over the last week — down to a $3.35 per gallon average from last Monday. Unleaded self-serve gasoline in Paducah...
wkdzradio.com
Clark Store, Harmony Grove A Focus For Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for its customers from:. — 4020 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road to 2864 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road;. — from 5173 Harmony Grove Road to 7550 Harmony Grove Road;. — and for everyone on Dudley Boyd Road and O’Daniel...
RELATED PEOPLE
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
wkdzradio.com
hooks’ Mural Unveiled In Downtown Hopkinsville
Gwenda Motley likes to point out that her older sister, Gloria Jean Watkins, was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Now, the author, feminist and intellectual better known as “bell hooks” will forever be painted and praised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Saturday morning, locals and dignitaries alike gathered along...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
wkdzradio.com
Cross Drain Replacement Shifting Traffic On KY 398
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a planned closure scheduled for KY 398 in Christian County Monday, for cross drain replacement in the area. Motorists who frequently travel near the 4.5-mile marker of Bain Bridge Church Road should find alternate routes for the week, since officials expect the work to take at least five days — due to the size of the tile.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Bill Dixon, 82, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 82-year-old Bill Dixon, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday. Survivors include:. Wife of 64 years: Margie Knight Dixon, of Hopkinsville;
wkdzradio.com
Dove Season Opens In Kentucky September 1
Dove season will open on its traditional date of Sept. 1, and the outlook for the season is good. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be offering 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year. The daily dove bag limit...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Report Of A Missing Child
A Christian County woman was charged after her child was reported missing on Julien Road Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a missing child and located 30-year-old Alyssa Welch whose child was missing and after further investigation, it was found she had put the child in danger by not properly watching the child.
wkdzradio.com
Clara Pinner Gray, 87 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 87-year-old Clara Frances Pinner Gray of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 31 at noon at the Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitaion will be Wednesday morning at 10 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Jon Warren, 70 of Guthrie
Graveside services for 70-year-old Jon Edward Warren of Guthrie will be Thursday, September 1 at 1 pm at the Nickell Memorial Cemetery in Centerville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie.
wkdzradio.com
Glenn Childress, 61, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 61-year-old Glenn E. Childress, of Hopkinsville, will be at 11 o’clock Thursday morning at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, with burial to follow. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Andre Howard, 68 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 68-year-old Andre Lee Howard, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, September 1, at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at noon.
wkdzradio.com
Glenn Hancock, 91 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 91-year-old Glenn William Hancock, of Hopkinsville, will be Tuesday, August 30, at 2pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday at noon.
Comments / 0