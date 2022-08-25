Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022
Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Irwin School bell displayed at Mayor Dan Rose Memorial Park
Editor’s note: ‘What’s That?’ is a recurring feature in the Tribune-Review’s Westmoreland Plus edition. If there’s something you’d like to see explored here, send an email to gtrcity@triblive.com. A small park nestled between shops lining Main Street and the bustle of the Irwin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland
Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Women's Business Network, movie in the park and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Women’s Business Network allows members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting as our guest. Find out more at wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter’s next meetings are 8 a.m....
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home
After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds turn out for backpacks, activities at Arnold Back to School Bash
Hundreds of students and families turned out Saturday for a back-to-school bash at Roosevelt Park in Arnold, a joint effort of several community groups meant to help kids in the area prepare for the start of classes. “It’s a way to give back to the community and ease the burden...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Tarentum manager eager to be part of borough's growth
Tarentum’s new manager, Dwight Boddorf, feels he is joining the borough at the perfect time. “It seems like there’s a good connection between council, businesses and residents, and I want to be part of the growing success,” said Boddorf, 35, who serves as Stowe Township administrator. His...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Leechburg community embraces John Fiorina's daily postings of Kevin the Peacock
John Fiorina remembers the first time he became aware of Kevin the Peacock. He was walking along the road where he would eventually live when he heard something that he said sounded like a pterodactyl. The flashy and sometimes noisy bird can be heard most mornings at 4 a.m. or...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh union leader Jack Shea remembered as a 'giant' in labor movement
Jack Shea was the face of the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council when he was its president for close to two decades, speaking at labor rallies and supporting strikers on the picket line. Shea died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. He was 79. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald called Shea a “giant”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris after the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more
Program Coordinator. Black and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH is hiring a full-time Program Coordinator for Project T, its transitional housing space for QTBIPOC homeless communities. The position will be responsible for providing direct service and individualized support to trans and gender-nonconforming program participants living in the company's transitional housing. Pays $20/hour.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin teacher recognized for community involvement
Norwin High School’s show choir director has been recognized as one of the people in the Pittsburgh region who has made a difference in her community. Bridget Faulk has been named one of 22 Pittsburgh ChangeMakers in this fall’s class by the non-profit Multiplying Good, formerly known as the Jefferson Awards Foundation. She is part of a class that features representatives from business, education, labor, finance and nonprofits.
Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house. When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Twenty One Pilots. Wed., Aug. 31. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $37.50-123.25. twentyonepilots.com. You most likely know Twenty One Pilots from their 2015 hit “Stressed Out,” but the Grammy award-winning duo’s The Icy Tour stop in Pittsburgh is the perfect time to venture deeper into their world of alternative hip-hop and pop rock stylings.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Huntingdon woman accused of $13,500 theft from Greensburg YWCA thrift shop
An East Huntingdon woman is accused of taking $13,500 from the YWCA Thrift Shop in Greensburg while she worked there, according to court papers. Amy S. Yemc-Gera, 53, was in charge of making nightly deposits, police said. She is charged with theft and receiving stolen property. An accountant for the...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
