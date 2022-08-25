ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022

Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Irwin School bell displayed at Mayor Dan Rose Memorial Park

Editor’s note: ‘What’s That?’ is a recurring feature in the Tribune-Review’s Westmoreland Plus edition. If there’s something you’d like to see explored here, send an email to gtrcity@triblive.com. A small park nestled between shops lining Main Street and the bustle of the Irwin...
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland

Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Women's Business Network, movie in the park and more in Penn Hills, Verona

Women’s Business Network allows members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting as our guest. Find out more at wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter’s next meetings are 8 a.m....
VERONA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home

After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Tarentum manager eager to be part of borough's growth

Tarentum’s new manager, Dwight Boddorf, feels he is joining the borough at the perfect time. “It seems like there’s a good connection between council, businesses and residents, and I want to be part of the growing success,” said Boddorf, 35, who serves as Stowe Township administrator. His...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris after the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more

Program Coordinator. Black and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH is hiring a full-time Program Coordinator for Project T, its transitional housing space for QTBIPOC homeless communities. The position will be responsible for providing direct service and individualized support to trans and gender-nonconforming program participants living in the company's transitional housing. Pays $20/hour.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin teacher recognized for community involvement

Norwin High School’s show choir director has been recognized as one of the people in the Pittsburgh region who has made a difference in her community. Bridget Faulk has been named one of 22 Pittsburgh ChangeMakers in this fall’s class by the non-profit Multiplying Good, formerly known as the Jefferson Awards Foundation. She is part of a class that features representatives from business, education, labor, finance and nonprofits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house.  When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Twenty One Pilots. Wed., Aug. 31. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $37.50-123.25. twentyonepilots.com. You most likely know Twenty One Pilots from their 2015 hit “Stressed Out,” but the Grammy award-winning duo’s The Icy Tour stop in Pittsburgh is the perfect time to venture deeper into their world of alternative hip-hop and pop rock stylings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28

It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

