High School

Football Insiders: Breaking down South Dakota high school football

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago
South Dakota high school football is back, and hosts Jason Andera of Midco Sports and Michael McCleary of Argus Leader Sports prepare for all of the action.

McCleary and Andera go through the rankings team-by-team, giving reactions, insider notes and highlighting some of the best games of the week.

Watch Football Insiders every week on Argus Leader and Midco Sports online channels.

