WHIZ
Little Free Library at Westview Community Park
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Take a book. Share a book. Now you can now do both at Westview Community Park!. A brand new Little Free library can now be found within the park which was once home to Westview Elementary School. The book-sharing box, part of a global network of...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
WHIZ
Paul Kenneth Harper
Paul Kenneth Harper, 77, of East Fultonham/Zanesville, passed away in the comfort of his son’s home with both sons present on August 26, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1945, in Zanesville, a son of the late Kenneth and Alice (Crawford) Harper. Paul was a member of Central...
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Fly-In at Pickaway County Memorial Airport
PICKAWAY – Pickaway County Memorial Airport is having a special fly-in event in September that will bring in several rare historical planes for fun for the whole family. The event is offering airplane rides, food trucks, and the ability to get up and close to some amazing aircraft. The...
WHIZ
Edward Barker
Edward G. Barker, 76, of Hebron, died at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East, Columbus. He was born January 4, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late James William and Anne I. Beach Barker. Edward loved to hunt, and he enjoyed being outside in the garden and flower beds. He also loved to mow his grass, but mostly he just liked to ride and talk to people. He was a country and blue grass music fan, and he really liked passing the time by going for rides and going out to eat.
WHIZ
Schaffer announces state funding for several area projects
COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced that the state’s Controlling Board approved over $6 million in funding for numerous projects throughout Fairfield, Guernsey, and Muskingum Counties. “I applaud the State of Ohio’s efforts to support and fund these critical capital projects throughout the 20th Senate...
WHIZ
Missing Person
The Zanesville Police Department needs the publics help in locating a missing person. 22-year-old Christopher Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area. He’s approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reported missing August 22. Anyone with information concerning the investigation are...
Your Radio Place
James “Jim” R. Smith, 77 of Zanesville
James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.
WHIZ
Mag. Literacy
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Literacy Council and Christ Table started to unpack crates of Magazines for Mag. Literacy. Mag. Literacy is an event where they take magazines that are no longer on the shelves and distribute them to homebound children and adults. They picked up over 300 bundles of reading material to give away to people who want to do some reading.
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce office has moved to a new location
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce office has moved to 433 Wheeling Avenue. Chamber President, Jennifer Vincent, says the Chamber is getting a fresh “face”. The building the Chamber is moving to is owned by Ryan Ford, who has been remodeling the building over the last 6 months. The Chamber office will be located at the front of the building while the back of the building will be office spaces for new start up businesses or someone needing a smaller office space. Three office spaces will be available soon, with build to suit option or 4 to 5 more office spaces available in early 2023.
How Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life
A mom's viral Facebook post reaches thousands with a warning about button batteries.
Farm and Dairy
Real estate, tools, lawn & garden, and misc.
Absolute real estate auction to include a well-kept mobile home on nearly a 1 acre lot in a country setting subdivision close to town. Sale features a very clean well-kept mobile home with 2 bedrooms, full bath/laundry area and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances including the washer and dryer will stay with the property. A large 2 car garage is also included with a small storage shed behind. This property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. Come prepared to buy! Real estate sells first.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Your Radio Place
Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County
COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
WHIZ
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
New Podcast Details 2011 Zanesville Exotic Animal Tragedy
Police killed 49 animals after they were set free in 2011
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick found in Morgan County
By Chris Penrose, Professor & Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension, Morgan County. I became disheartened a few weeks ago after I sent a bunch of ticks to a lab on campus to get identified and they confirmed what I feared: that we have the Asian longhorned tick here in Morgan County. If I am correct, that makes five types of tick we likely have present in the county and many parts of Ohio. Ticks can give us Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and a disease that makes us allergic to red meat.
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week three football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week three of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s an MVL cross-over matchup between Philo and Morgan. The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Philo comes into the game 1-1. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Sam Hatfield Stadium.
