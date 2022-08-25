James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.

