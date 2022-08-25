Read full article on original website
newsnet5
Ohio 'ACE Program' offers opportunity, additional untapped funding for kids across Northeast Ohio
CANTON, Ohio — Coloring and painting have become more than a hobby for 12-year-old Makayla and her 11-year-old sister Allison. To say blending colors and creating art is their passion is an understatement, according to their mom Michelle Houston. "My girls absolutely love it-- like they was so happy...
ohio.edu
Ohio University Vice President of Communications and Marketing Robin Oliver receives national distinction as one of 2022’s Top Women in Public Relations
Ohio University Vice President of Communications and Marketing Robin Oliver is a change-maker. Appointed as OHIO’s first-ever vice president of communications and marketing in July 2019, in just three short years, Oliver has helped to transform the reputation of the state’s oldest public University. Her efforts have not...
WHIZ
Little Free Library at Westview Community Park
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Take a book. Share a book. Now you can now do both at Westview Community Park!. A brand new Little Free library can now be found within the park which was once home to Westview Elementary School. The book-sharing box, part of a global network of...
WHIZ
Mag. Literacy
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Literacy Council and Christ Table started to unpack crates of Magazines for Mag. Literacy. Mag. Literacy is an event where they take magazines that are no longer on the shelves and distribute them to homebound children and adults. They picked up over 300 bundles of reading material to give away to people who want to do some reading.
spectrumnews1.com
GlenOak students named northeast region Week 2 Scholar Athletes of the Week
CANTON, Ohio — Two student athletes from GlenOak High School were recognized as the Week 2 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the northeast region for their accomplishments. Hunter Kurylo is a football player and track athlete at GlenOak High School. Kurylo serves as a captain on the football...
WHIZ
Day of Action Republican Party
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today the Republican Party got together to mobilize efforts ahead of the November Election. The event took place at the home of Ryan and Lindsay Dodson, the owner of American Pride. Troy Balderson, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, State Representative Adam Holmes and the Chair of the Republican party...
WHIZ
Habitat for Humanity and Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss ARPA Funding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio is a nonprofit that assists low income households with housing issues ranging from making repairs to providing cost efficient homes. Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio Executive Director Ken Oehlers explained how the nonprofit uses American Rescue Plan Act funding, provided to local governments by the federal government, to assist homeowners in need.
WHIZ
Edward Barker
Edward G. Barker, 76, of Hebron, died at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East, Columbus. He was born January 4, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late James William and Anne I. Beach Barker. Edward loved to hunt, and he enjoyed being outside in the garden and flower beds. He also loved to mow his grass, but mostly he just liked to ride and talk to people. He was a country and blue grass music fan, and he really liked passing the time by going for rides and going out to eat.
WHIZ
Tashia Ann Parrill
Tashia Ann Parrill, 49 of Zanesville died unexpectedly at her residence following a sudden illness. She was born June 24, 1973 in Zanesville, Ohio, where she continued to live and grow up. Tashia graduated from Maysville High School, was definitely a character and despite her struggles with addiction, she loved her kids.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
WHIZ
James “Jim” Smith
James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week three football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week three of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s an MVL cross-over matchup between Philo and Morgan. The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Philo comes into the game 1-1. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Sam Hatfield Stadium.
WHIZ
Erin Renee Hollins
Erin Renee Hollins, 63, of Zanesville, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. She was born January 11, 1959 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Paul B. and Martha Jane Stuart Lapp. Erin loved football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Zanesville Blue Devils and Pittsburgh Steelers. But she loved her family and her grandkids especially. She worked at Healthy’s South.
ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to film in Canton for HOF Classic
CANTON, Ohio – ESPN’s morning sports-debate show “First Take” is set to travel to Canton for a live broadcast in conjunction with the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend. Hall officials said the show, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will...
spectrumnews1.com
Massillon tops GlenOak in OHSAA Game of the Week
Massillon beat GlenOak 35-7, to improve to 1-1 in Friday's OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1. The Tigers will play Mansfield Senrior next week, while the Golden Eagles (1-1) visit Austintown Fitch.
WHIZ
Missing Person
The Zanesville Police Department needs the publics help in locating a missing person. 22-year-old Christopher Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area. He’s approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reported missing August 22. Anyone with information concerning the investigation are...
Farm and Dairy
Real estate, tools, lawn & garden, and misc.
Absolute real estate auction to include a well-kept mobile home on nearly a 1 acre lot in a country setting subdivision close to town. Sale features a very clean well-kept mobile home with 2 bedrooms, full bath/laundry area and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances including the washer and dryer will stay with the property. A large 2 car garage is also included with a small storage shed behind. This property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. Come prepared to buy! Real estate sells first.
