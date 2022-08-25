Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester man takes plea deal in three of seven court cases
(ABC 6 News) Bol James Deng pleaded guilty to one count of domestic strangulation and one count of 1st-degree burglary in exchange for the dismissal of 20 other domestic, drug, and vehicular charges in Olmsted County Court. Deng’s sentencing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. His sentencing documents have not...
KAAL-TV
Two arrested after Saturday morning car chase in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – Two men were arrested in Byron after a construction site burglary-turned-car-chase Saturday morning. A Rochester police officer saw two men loading boxes and items into a white Dodge Caravan in an underground parking lot at a construction site in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, Rochester, at about 1:47 a.m. Aug. 27.
ktoe.com
Suspect Arrested After Ramming Police Vehicles
Shortly after 2:30 pm on Friday, August 26th, 2022, officers from the North Mankato Police Department were dispatched to a driving complaint in the area of US Hwy 14 and Lookout Dr. A North Mankato officer located the vehicle described in the driving complaint parked at the gas pumps at...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to hit-and-run crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm, and driving while intoxicated in a March 2022 hit-and-run. Quinn Pribyl, 23, of Rochester, was arrested March 8 after driving through a red light and hitting another vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street SW and 14th Avenue SW.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
KAAL-TV
Man Charged for Staying at Hotel for 90 Days without Paying
(ABC 6 News) – A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court after being accused of squatting at Staybridge Suites in southwest Rochester for nearly three months without paying. According to a criminal complaint, 55-year-old Steven Travis Paige is charged with felony theft by swindle and for giving...
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
KAAL-TV
Mason City Police need help identifying package theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
msn.com
Suspect in alleged abduction arrested after fleeing police, crashing into squad car
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A suspect wanted in an alleged abduction was arrested Saturday following a series of police chases in southern Minnesota. The Cannon Falls Police Department says the suspect was first spotted shortly before 11 a.m. where a female, whose age was not specified, reported at a gas station that she'd just escaped being abducted in the Twin Cities.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville man pleads guilty to domestic assault with car
(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of driving while intoxicated and getting into a crash as part of a domestic assault incident took a plea deal Thursday. James Wilder, 48, of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and one felony count of domestic assault.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that first took place on June 15th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time. 56-year old Bryan Douglas Battin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison...
KIMT
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
KIMT
Three injured in Kossuth County collision
ALGONA, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Kossuth County Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says it took place just after 7:30 pm near the intersection of 210th Street and 90th Avenue west of Algona. Timothy Coffelt, 62 of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving south and Chase Opheim, 18 of Algona, was westbound. The State Patrol says Coffelt failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Opheim.
KIMT
10-person federal trial set over 'large-scale' meth operation in Rochester
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 10 people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Olmsted County are now set to face federal trial. The group indicted in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota for conspiracy to distribute meth includes:. - Scott Christopher Dobbelaere. - Aaron Raymond Dombovy, aka “Bovy”
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff responds to 2 separate utility pole crashes Monday morning
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate crashes involving utility poles Monday morning. The first crash happened at 7:07 a.m. when a Toyota Rav4, southbound on Indian Lake Rd near Doc Jones Rd left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Stephen Kanyusik, 75, of rural Mankato. Kanyusik was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured, even though airbags were deployed in the crash.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Austin Saturday morning
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 90 in Austin Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1928 Ford 2-door being driven by 47-year old Christopher Lee Iverson of Austin was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 9:23 a.m. Saturday morning when the vehicle went off the roadway and into the ditch at milepost 179.
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting
A Rochester man is recovering after a shooting this afternoon. Police say the victim walked into St. Mary’s Hospital with a wound to the foot. He's apparently not cooperating with the investigation, so police don't know where the shooting happened. Police say there's no threat to the public.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
