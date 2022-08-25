ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Casemiro Confessed Who His Favourite Manchester United Player Was Growing Up

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

The brand new reinforcement Casemiro has spoken about his favourite Manchester United player he grew up watching and admiring since he was a kid.

The Brazilian Midfielder has won the Champions League five times and is claimed to be one of the greatest footballers in the world in his position.

The 30-year-old started his career in Sao Paulo, while he was still learning and improving at the sport, his admiring Midfielder stood out from the rest with the Red Devils.

According to a Casemiro interview made by MUTV , the former Real Madrid was asked which player at Manchester United inspired him the most throughout his career.

The Midfielder said: “Well, there are many players... I think there are players that you remember in your life,”

“So, in terms of idols in this position my idol growing up was always [Zinedine] Zidane, [but] here at Manchester United it was always Paul Scholes.”

Then Casemiro highlighted some of the qualities Scholes had when he was a Manchester United player, he added:

“He’s a player that was small but he got stuck in, he was a fighter, he gave everything on the pitch,”

“His passing over 50 to 70 metres was incredible. Manchester United have always [had] good players in that position.

“[Michael] Carrick was also a great player so I think that Manchester United have always had good players in that position and in midfield.

“The little guy [Scholes] was very good and what I loved about him when he played was that he was small but he went in hard and fair.

“Manchester United is a historic club and it will always be a historic club so it's an honour for me to be here.”

Casemiro understands the huge history the Old Trafford side has and is happy to be here to represent us in the best way possible.

