Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Daily Mail

Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead

A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
