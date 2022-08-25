Read full article on original website
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Colorado Man Fires .40 Cal Glock 9 Times to Kill Black Bear That Broke Into His House at Night
A man in the ski town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado shot and killed a black bear that entered his home in the middle of the night. According to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife (CPW), homeowner Ken Mauldin dispatched the bruin with a .40 caliber Glock handgun after it opened and walked through an exterior door.
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead
A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
SeaWorld responds after horrified guests share moment killer whales attack each other and 'blood soaks water'
SeaWorld has responded to shocking footage showing the moment killer whales appear to attack each other at one of its theme parks. You can watch the viral clip below:. The video captured by a visitor at the SeaWorld location in San Diego has been doing the rounds on social media after it was shared by the animal rights group PETA.
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago
Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
WATCH: Florida Woman Flips Out When She Finds Baby Alligator in Her Pool
On Thursday, two deputies in Florida responded to a homeowner’s call after she woke up and found an alligator in her swimming pool. Body camera footage from one of the deputies was later shared on Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, and it made for a hilarious encounter.
Woman accidentally buys entire neighbourhood of 85 homes instead of one due to typo
A woman accidentally bought an entire neighbourhood of 85 homes instead of one due to a typo in her paperwork. The Nevada-based homeowner, who remains unnamed, spent $594,481 (£491,047.25) on what she believed to be one home in Sparks, northeast of Reno, Nevada. However, when she filled out her...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
