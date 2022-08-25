Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Know Team Success Brings Individual Honors: 'We’re trying to accomplish something together'

Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley (; 0:26)

In three of their five years together, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at least reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Last season, they led the way as the Celtics engineered one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Boston went from 11th in the East in January to coming within two wins of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

Even in a city where the standard is championships, fans have to be impressed by the success this duo's guided the Celtics to and be excited about what it might mean for the franchise in the coming years.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Still, it's easy to get caught up in the moment. And when Boston was struggling last season -- while dealing with injuries, Covid-19 related absences, and a first-year head coach and his team getting acclimated -- media members and a contingent of fans called for the Celtics to split up Tatum and Brown.

Tatum shared his perspective on the matter in a sit-down interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report .

"Everybody talking about you have to trade one or the other, you got to pick, and it’s like, wait, you got two guys under 26 at one of the best players at their respective positions. Two-way players. Why would you ever want to split that up? Nobody can win a championship together until they do it. So, it’s like, yeah, we haven’t won, so you can say we can’t do it. But it’s not like we don’t have any time left. We’re both still so young."

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

While it took until last season for the duo to silence their skeptics, Tatum told Rooks he always believed he and Brown were a winning combination. After all, before their Finals run, they could point to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals their first year together and getting back there two seasons later.

But even when a duo respects each other and believes they can win at the highest level together, it only takes one of them feeling held back for a pair to separate before they make a legitimate run at fulfilling their potential together.

In this case, there are two wings, who are 24 and 25, respectively. Tatum, a three-time All-Star, made the All-NBA First Team last season. Meanwhile, Brown, who got selected to the All-Star Game in 2021, is striving to become a regular in the exhibition showcasing the NBA's best players.

Of course, he also wants to earn All-NBA honors. Furthermore, if Brown, whose contract expires after the 2023-24 campaign, accomplishes that, takes home the MVP, or wins Defensive Player of the Year in one of these next two seasons, he'll become eligible for a five-year, $273 million veteran supermax extension . It's worth noting only the Celtics can offer him that contract.

But even with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning for another season in Brooklyn, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, view Boston as the betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA title.

Being a driving force on one of the best teams lends itself to getting back to the All-Star Game and playing his way onto an All-NBA Team.

In their time together, it's evident that's not lost on Tatum and Brown, and the former conveyed the following to Rooks regarding their relationship.

"I've got a great deal of respect for him and likewise. There’s no competition. When he made his first All-Star team, I was extremely happy for him. I know how much that meant to him, how hard he worked for that and that he deserved it. It’s enough money and attention and shots or whatever to go around. We on the same team, and we’re trying to accomplish something together."

