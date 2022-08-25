ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunder1320.com

City holds retirement ceremony for police chief Yother

Manchester Police Department personnel, Mayor Marilyn Howard, friends and family gathered Friday, Aug. 26 at Manchester City Hall to send Manchester Police Department Chief Mark Yother off with a bang. Yother was presented with a 40-years of service plaque, among other gifts. Yother, who has served as police chief for...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Former Grundy County Chief Deputy sentenced to six years

Former Grundy County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Anthony “Tony” Bean, 61, has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after he was convicted earlier this year on three counts of deprivation of rights. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee Friday, Aug. 26. Bean...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Manchester, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Bills#Restaurant Management#The Oak Restaurant
On Target News

Counterfeit Money Passed at Manchester Business

The Oak Restaurant announced that on Wednesday a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at their location in Manchester. If your business has had an issue with counterfeit bills being passed, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
MANCHESTER, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation

On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Sheriff’s Office reports Fentanyl bust at I 75 motel

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Columbia Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals

MAURY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in August 2021, agents began an investigation into...
COLUMBIA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy