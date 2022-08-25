COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.

