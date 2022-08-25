Read full article on original website
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
thunder1320.com
City holds retirement ceremony for police chief Yother
Manchester Police Department personnel, Mayor Marilyn Howard, friends and family gathered Friday, Aug. 26 at Manchester City Hall to send Manchester Police Department Chief Mark Yother off with a bang. Yother was presented with a 40-years of service plaque, among other gifts. Yother, who has served as police chief for...
thunder1320.com
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy sentenced to six years
Former Grundy County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Anthony “Tony” Bean, 61, has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after he was convicted earlier this year on three counts of deprivation of rights. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee Friday, Aug. 26. Bean...
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
WDEF
Who set the fire outside a Food City entrance overnight?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire investigators are trying to figure out who set a fire outside the door to a Food City overnight. It was a passerby who reported seeing the fire around 1 AM at the store at 1600 23rd Street. The fire was in a garbage can and...
Victim in fatal wreck in Antioch identified
Metro Police released the identify of the man who was killed in a crash that happened Monday morning on Hobson Pike.
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
msn.com
Hendersonville PD forged check case leads to Flordia man receiving 15 charges
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man received 15 charges Friday after Hendersonville Police conducted an investigation regarding a forged check that was used at a local bank. On Wednesday, Hendersonville Police received reports of a forged check that a woman used at a local bank. When authorities learned that...
Counterfeit Money Passed at Manchester Business
The Oak Restaurant announced that on Wednesday a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at their location in Manchester. If your business has had an issue with counterfeit bills being passed, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation
On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
La Vergne man killed in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
John Taylor III, 61, was killed in a crash on Hobson Pike Monday morning when another driver crossed the median, hitting him head-on
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office reports Fentanyl bust at I 75 motel
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
WTVCFOX
One person shot, killed on I-24 in Marion County Tuesday, says sheriff
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Marion County Tuesday evening, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett. The incident appears to have happened while traffic on the interstate was backed up due to...
tbinewsroom.com
Columbia Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals
MAURY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in August 2021, agents began an investigation into...
