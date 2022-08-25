Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Treat Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, For Frozen Yogurt On Rare Family Outing
It was a Kutcher-Kunis family extravaganza on Tuesday (Aug. 16) when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit up a Yogurtland location with their children, Wyatt, 7, and 5-year-old Dimitri. The casually dressed Mila, 39, and Ashton, 44, treated their kiddies to some sweets, which helped them all beat the late summer heat. Wyatt opted for waffle cone confectionary delight while the rest of the family stuck with the usual yogurt.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend May Be Cute, but Luna and Miles Take the Cake
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been cute together, but they really took our love into overdrive when they started a family. In April 2016, the pair welcomed their beautiful daughter, Luna, and two years later, they became parents to their adorable son, Miles. In September 2020, Teigen revealed...
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’
One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige
They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery
Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
