Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next

With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
Why it makes sense to consider ‘undervalued’ Litecoin [LTC]

Litecoin (LTC) may have slipped out of the list of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Even so, it might be one of the most undervalued coins right now. In fact, it might turn out to be among the best coins with the most potential for a strong bounce back during the next bull market.
Why Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors shouldn’t expect profits anytime soon

The market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market has declined by about 5% since the month started. The current as of 27 August stands at $944.9 billion. Moreover, the general market decline has led leading coins like Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] to post double-digit declines in the last 26 days. Sharing a significant positive correlation with BTC, Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has been impacted by the general market downturn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Institutional Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btc
Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price

Out of the $123.13 million taken out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin [BTC] liquidations within the same period totaled $25.30 million, data from Coinglass revealed. As of this writing, the king coin exchanged hands at $19,857.00. It last traded at this level in July when...
Shiba Inu: Going long on SHIB? All you need to know before placing near-term calls

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After over three months, Shiba Inu [SHIB] found a bullish volatile break beyond the $0.0126-level. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on). However, the $0.017...
BTC, ETH have had a difficult 24 hours; Fed Chair Powell to blame?

The cryptocurrency market declined with the broader financial markets as of 26 August. This decline followed the hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic conference on 26 August. The S&P 500 index fell by 2.15%, the Nasdaq posted a 2.7%...
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away

The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
Litecoin outperformed Bitcoin, but not in a way you think

Litecoin [LTC] also referred to as the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, registered a plunge in price over the last week along with several other cryptos. However, the point that sets Litcoin apart from others is that it also showed better signs of recovery in the last 24-hour period as its performance increased by more than 2%.
Will Ethereum’s potential short-squeeze help ETH escape $1.5k trap

Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the U.S. dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 at press time on CoinMarketCap. Now any recovery of more than $1.5k could face hurdles but again, surpassing the line remains a possibility. Rising amidst a storm. The largest altcoin, at...
How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment

Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
Binance Coin: Decoding if BNB would cross $300 mark this week

Binance‘s native token has struggled to maintain an upward trajectory in 2022. On 29 August, BNB declined sharply below $288 and tested the $275 support zone on CoinMarketCap. Bears have taken control of the price action, but can the ecosystem stay alert regardless of distraction?. Patience is key. BNB...
Polkadot [DOT]: Is it the right time for swing traders to go short

With the onset of the bear market, many short sellers have been trying to make a quick buck and are looking for a coin or a token to bet against. While betting against ETH and ADA may not be the best idea because of the upcoming Merge and hardforks, Polkadot does seem like the right fit.
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart

The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
Singapore mulls tightening rules around crypto-trading by retail investors

Singapore is planning to introduce new regulations that will tighten the trade of cryptocurrencies by retail investors, according to one of the country’s leading regulatory officials. The step is being taken to safeguard the interest of investors, given the fact that they remain “irrationally oblivious” about the risks associated with the market.
