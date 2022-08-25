Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
ambcrypto.com
Why it makes sense to consider ‘undervalued’ Litecoin [LTC]
Litecoin (LTC) may have slipped out of the list of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Even so, it might be one of the most undervalued coins right now. In fact, it might turn out to be among the best coins with the most potential for a strong bounce back during the next bull market.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors shouldn’t expect profits anytime soon
The market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market has declined by about 5% since the month started. The current as of 27 August stands at $944.9 billion. Moreover, the general market decline has led leading coins like Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] to post double-digit declines in the last 26 days. Sharing a significant positive correlation with BTC, Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has been impacted by the general market downturn.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin’s HODL theory may be long-gone; BTC investors should watch out for…
Bitcoin [BTC]’s HODL narrative has been losing steam in the last few months. The market has shifted in favor of short-term profits and this has had a toll on Bitcoin’s performance. Especially its ability to reach medium to long-term targets. Bitcoin’s price action failed to hit its mid-term...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price
Out of the $123.13 million taken out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin [BTC] liquidations within the same period totaled $25.30 million, data from Coinglass revealed. As of this writing, the king coin exchanged hands at $19,857.00. It last traded at this level in July when...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: Going long on SHIB? All you need to know before placing near-term calls
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After over three months, Shiba Inu [SHIB] found a bullish volatile break beyond the $0.0126-level. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on). However, the $0.017...
ambcrypto.com
BTC, ETH have had a difficult 24 hours; Fed Chair Powell to blame?
The cryptocurrency market declined with the broader financial markets as of 26 August. This decline followed the hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic conference on 26 August. The S&P 500 index fell by 2.15%, the Nasdaq posted a 2.7%...
ambcrypto.com
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away
The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin outperformed Bitcoin, but not in a way you think
Litecoin [LTC] also referred to as the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, registered a plunge in price over the last week along with several other cryptos. However, the point that sets Litcoin apart from others is that it also showed better signs of recovery in the last 24-hour period as its performance increased by more than 2%.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum faces another mountain to climb, at least until Merge
The rampage continues for Ethereum as the alt faltered in the market on 28 August. Investors are elated to see that the Merge is finally happening after a series of delays over the past year. But Ethereum is facing a torrid time in the market with trader expectations taking a...
ambcrypto.com
Will Ethereum’s potential short-squeeze help ETH escape $1.5k trap
Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the U.S. dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 at press time on CoinMarketCap. Now any recovery of more than $1.5k could face hurdles but again, surpassing the line remains a possibility. Rising amidst a storm. The largest altcoin, at...
ambcrypto.com
XTZ plunges after Binance ‘receipt’ proves Tezos is the bad apple. What’s next?
Tezos [XTZ] may have put itself and its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, in a problematic situation as per recent events. On 25 August, a group of contributors on its network (Baking Bad) accused crypto exchange Binance of freezing over $1 million of its assets without following due process. Furthermore, the authors...
ambcrypto.com
How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment
Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
ambcrypto.com
Is Ethereum Classic [ETC] the next safe haven for ETH miners? Here’s speculating
The last and final Bellatrix upgrade was pushed earlier this week, as we approach the date of the Ethereum [ETH] Merge. With the Merge putting an end to the ETH mining community, miners are searching for other alternatives to stay in the business. Ethereum Classic [ETC], which works on a...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin: Decoding if BNB would cross $300 mark this week
Binance‘s native token has struggled to maintain an upward trajectory in 2022. On 29 August, BNB declined sharply below $288 and tested the $275 support zone on CoinMarketCap. Bears have taken control of the price action, but can the ecosystem stay alert regardless of distraction?. Patience is key. BNB...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: Is it the right time for swing traders to go short
With the onset of the bear market, many short sellers have been trying to make a quick buck and are looking for a coin or a token to bet against. While betting against ETH and ADA may not be the best idea because of the upcoming Merge and hardforks, Polkadot does seem like the right fit.
ambcrypto.com
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Yet another ETH 2.0 deposit contract HIGH ft. holders’ anti-selling narrative
The cryptocurrency market, especially Ethereum, continues to see red signals throughout the ecosystem. However, despite such cautionary signs, stakers & holders continue to build their Ethereum (Merge) castle. Falling, but not dead. The crypto-industry shed 6.8% of its value within the last 24 hours, with over $300 million positions liquidated...
ambcrypto.com
Singapore mulls tightening rules around crypto-trading by retail investors
Singapore is planning to introduce new regulations that will tighten the trade of cryptocurrencies by retail investors, according to one of the country’s leading regulatory officials. The step is being taken to safeguard the interest of investors, given the fact that they remain “irrationally oblivious” about the risks associated with the market.
Comments / 0