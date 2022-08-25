ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU could play three different quarterbacks against the Buffs

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZLZ7_0hVMVdMP00

The Colorado Buffaloes begin their 2022 football campaign with a home game against the TCU Horned Frogs. Sonny Dykes takes over for head coaching duties for Gary Patterson, and TCU could again be a tough team to beat.

Questions have swirled all offseason about who will start at quarterback for TCU. Well, we have an answer, somewhat.

According to Steven Johnson of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram , Dykes plans on playing three different quarterbacks against the Buffs. The Horned Frogs will feature a mixture of Chandler Morris, Max Duggan, and Sam Jackson as Dykes and his staff hopes that one of them runs away with the full-time job.

In reality, this makes it difficult for the Buffs to prepare. Instead of zeroing in on one guy, they need to prepare for three.

On the flip side, the Buffs still haven’t named a starter , and it’s between Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout, so maybe Dorrell plays his own chess game and rolls out both guys in the opener.

Duggan got the majority of the work last season for the Horned Frogs, although Morris looked impressive in his playing time. Now, Dykes has been using Jackson as well.

Three quarterbacks is an interesting strategy, and while it will be difficult for the Buffs, it could also work to their advantage in the season opener.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Buffs rank high in best Pac-12 pregame fan experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBHUP_0hVMVdMP00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory

The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

First-Ever International College Football Game Taking Place in DFW

Fort Worth will host the first-ever international college football game on Saturday when the Texas Wesleyan University (TXWES) Rams face the Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro Red Wolves at Farrington field at 7 p.m. The Red Wolves are student-athletes at a branch of Arkansas State University in Central Mexico, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Fort Worth, TX
Football
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Boulder, CO
City
Star, TX
californiaexaminer.net

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: Is He A Golf Player?

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: With Scottie Scheffler’s rising stardom in golf comes renewed interest in his financial status. There is a lot of difficulty in confirming the ties of renowned persons. Check out this piece if you’re interested in learning more about Scottie Scheffler Net Worth. Scottie Scheffler...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks

GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
GLEN ROSE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Sonny Dykes
keranews.org

Who was Amon G. Carter? And why was he 'Mr. Fort Worth'?

For many North Texans — particularly the thousands of newcomers who've moved here -- Amon G. Carter is just a name on a museum, a college stadium (at TCU), several streets, even a lake. But Carter was an epic figure in the city's history. And Dave Leiber, the "Watchdog" columnist for the Dallas Morning News was inspired to write a one-man play about him, a play that opens this weekend in Hurst.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox7austin.com

Westlake notches blow-out win for new head coach's first game

Tony Salazar, longtime defensive coordinator for the Westlake Chaparrals took over as head coach for this season following the retirement of Todd Dodge. The team delivered a 44-14 win against Fort Bend Ridge Point, extending their now 41-game winning streak.
WESTLAKE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Trial Begins For Former Rangers Pitcher

Jury selection is to start this morning in the sexual assault trial of former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland. The state accused him of sexually assaulting a child when he lived in the Denton County town of Bartonville. The victim told investigators the assault happened from 2004 to 2006, but they didn’t report it until 2019. Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#American Football#College Football#The Tcu Horned Frogs#The Horned Frogs
metro-magazine.com

Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity

Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MySanAntonio

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
Rooted Expeditions

WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion

Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National

A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
CARROLLTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy