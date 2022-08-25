ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County inmate has monkeypox, sheriff says

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (CW39) — A Harris County Jail inmate has tested positive for monkeypox, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Thursday, the first case of monkeypox in the jail.

The male inmate was booked into the jail on August 15 with no symptoms, Gonzalez said. He is now placed in quarantine under the jail’s COVID-19 protocols when he was showing possible symptoms on August 22, Gonzalez said.

“We have activated our protocols for contract tracing and have been in communication with our public health partners,” Gonzalez said. “Cleaning and disinfecting protocols are also being followed. We are managing the care of the male & the well-being of our personnel.”

