When RJ Barrett agreed to his four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million with the New York Knicks, he made a number of history in the process. Not only did he become the youngest $100 million player in Knicks history at 22 years old, but he is now also the first Knickerbocker in 23 years to secure an extension after being drafted by the franchise in the first round. The last first-round draft pick that the team signed to an extension was Charlie Ward … back in 1999.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO