ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Nets are wrong to keep Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets feel relieved and ecstatic that Kevin Durant has decided to cancel his trade request and amend his relationship with the organization. Last June 30, Durant requested a trade from the franchise, and just a few weeks ago, he gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to choose him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Nash is entering his third season as the head coach of Brooklyn, and the results have been subpar.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed

The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors

Go ahead and book your seat on the Patrick Baldwin Jr. hype train. If the early impression he’s made on the Golden State Warriors proves a harbinger of the rookie’s career trajectory, it might be only a matter of time until Baldwin proves a draft-night steal. CJ Moore of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on […] The post ‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension

Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#Mvp#Kyrie Kd
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett inks $120 million extension to stay with Knicks, complicating Donovan Mitchell pursuit

RJ Barrett is here to stay in New York, so reshuffle those trade machines! Amidst their pursuit of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks made a statement move, finalizing a $120 million contract with the young lefty. ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news of Barrett’s extension. This complicates […] The post RJ Barrett inks $120 million extension to stay with Knicks, complicating Donovan Mitchell pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett breaks 23-year Knicks drought with $120 million extension

When RJ Barrett agreed to his four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million with the New York Knicks, he made a number of history in the process. Not only did he become the youngest $100 million player in Knicks history at 22 years old, but he is now also the first Knickerbocker in 23 years to secure an extension after being drafted by the franchise in the first round. The last first-round draft pick that the team signed to an extension was Charlie Ward … back in 1999.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full dad mode with Bronny, Bryce ‘back to school chronicles’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is enjoying his offseason. He was in Vancouver over the weekend having the time of his life with Savannah at a Kendrick Lamar concert. But now, it’s time to get ready for another school year. Bronny James is heading into his senior year, while Bryce James is a sophomore. […] The post LeBron James goes full dad mode with Bronny, Bryce ‘back to school chronicles’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
ClutchPoints

‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report

According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein — and as has been speculated for the past few weeks — one potential pathway for the Los Angeles Lakers to rid themselves of Russell Westbrook and his $47 million expiring contract could be to help facilitate a Donovan Mitchell blockbuster between the Utah Jazz and New York […] The post ‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Serge Ibaka shatters Damian Lillard’s record

Shot-blocking, timely perimeter shots, and a good locker room presence: these are what come to mind when the name Serge Ibaka is brought up. An NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019, Ibaka added yet another milestone to his name: surpassing Damian Lillard on the music charts. So...
NBA
