Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree plans to add affordable housing unitsNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Opinion: Homeless coalition client interviews retiring CEO ParvenskyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Poston Parkway Project crews issue plea to Firelight pedestriansHeather WillardHighlands Ranch, CO
3 Colorado arts communities get boosts from grantsMargaret JacksonColorado State
Related
3 reasons the Nets are wrong to keep Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets feel relieved and ecstatic that Kevin Durant has decided to cancel his trade request and amend his relationship with the organization. Last June 30, Durant requested a trade from the franchise, and just a few weeks ago, he gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to choose him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Nash is entering his third season as the head coach of Brooklyn, and the results have been subpar.
LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges
LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers
It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed
The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors
Go ahead and book your seat on the Patrick Baldwin Jr. hype train. If the early impression he’s made on the Golden State Warriors proves a harbinger of the rookie’s career trajectory, it might be only a matter of time until Baldwin proves a draft-night steal. CJ Moore of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on […] The post ‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers get fans hyped for Year 20 LeBron James with sizzle reel
LeBron James is about to begin his second decade in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is looking to add to his one-of-a-kind resumé this season, his 20th as a professional basketball player. To no one’s surprise, James is staying ready and continuing to work as the season...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
‘I don’t see this working’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with harsh Patrick Beverley reality by Stephen A Smith
Kendrick Perkins believes that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley could be a force to be reckoned with now that they’re about to share the same backcourt for the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, Big Perk’s ESPN co-host Stephen A. Smith clearly isn’t in the same boat. Smith and...
RUMOR: Harsh Jazz reality makes Donovan Mitchell trade still possible for Knicks
The New York Knicks may have signed RJ Barrett to an extension, but that doesn’t mean their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is over. If anything, it could probably turn the focus of the negotiations with the Utah Jazz on picks and the other young players of the team. According...
The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension
Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RJ Barrett inks $120 million extension to stay with Knicks, complicating Donovan Mitchell pursuit
RJ Barrett is here to stay in New York, so reshuffle those trade machines! Amidst their pursuit of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks made a statement move, finalizing a $120 million contract with the young lefty. ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news of Barrett’s extension. This complicates […] The post RJ Barrett inks $120 million extension to stay with Knicks, complicating Donovan Mitchell pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RJ Barrett breaks 23-year Knicks drought with $120 million extension
When RJ Barrett agreed to his four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million with the New York Knicks, he made a number of history in the process. Not only did he become the youngest $100 million player in Knicks history at 22 years old, but he is now also the first Knickerbocker in 23 years to secure an extension after being drafted by the franchise in the first round. The last first-round draft pick that the team signed to an extension was Charlie Ward … back in 1999.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
LeBron James goes full dad mode with Bronny, Bryce ‘back to school chronicles’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is enjoying his offseason. He was in Vancouver over the weekend having the time of his life with Savannah at a Kendrick Lamar concert. But now, it’s time to get ready for another school year. Bronny James is heading into his senior year, while Bryce James is a sophomore. […] The post LeBron James goes full dad mode with Bronny, Bryce ‘back to school chronicles’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did Jeanie Buss just hint Russell Westbrook is not part of Lakers’ future?
In Jeanie Buss’ recent interview, it is not what she said that made headlines. Rather, it is something that the Los Angeles Lakers owner did not talk about–on purpose or not–that is making rounds on social media. Buss talked with GQ last week where she discussed the...
‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report
According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein — and as has been speculated for the past few weeks — one potential pathway for the Los Angeles Lakers to rid themselves of Russell Westbrook and his $47 million expiring contract could be to help facilitate a Donovan Mitchell blockbuster between the Utah Jazz and New York […] The post ‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks’ Serge Ibaka shatters Damian Lillard’s record
Shot-blocking, timely perimeter shots, and a good locker room presence: these are what come to mind when the name Serge Ibaka is brought up. An NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019, Ibaka added yet another milestone to his name: surpassing Damian Lillard on the music charts. So...
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to spending 19 years in the NBA, more than half of his life
LeBron James has now spent more than half of his lifetime in the NBA, and the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t be more thankful for that. On Instagram, ESPN shared a stat on how James was 19 years old (6,878 days to be exact) when he made his NBA debut. It has been 6,879 days since then and he’s still in the league playing for championships.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
107K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0