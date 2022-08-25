ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Release Date

New patches in League of Legends bring buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to both systems and Champions in the game, making them important to keep track of for players who want to stay up-to-date on the game's latest changes. While Patch 12.16 released a few days ago, players may be wondering...
DBLTAP

Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5

It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
DBLTAP

Where Winds Meet Release Date Information

At the moment, there is no release date available for Where Winds Meet. The only information shared during the announcement was the trailer of the video game. The game is being developed to be available for PC players, and there will be an open beta test.
DBLTAP

Riot Games Unveils New Summoner's Cup in Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

Riot Games unveiled a new Summoner's Cup for the League of Legends World Championship in partnership with jeweler Tiffany & Co. on Monday. "We are proud to reveal the new Summoner’s Cup – a bespoke creation between LoL Esports and Tiffany & Co.’s expert artisans from the legendary luxury jeweler’s Holloware workshop, which will be awarded to the team crowned the 2022 World Champion on November 5," Riot Games said in a press release.
DBLTAP

Legend of Runeterra Awakening Release Date

Legends of Runeterra players might be wondering when the Awakening expansion will be releasing. Awakening is scheduled to release on Aug. 31, 2022. Originally releasing in April 2020, Legends of Runeterra has remained a successful digital card game alongside Hearthstone for the past two years. The game is free-to-play and features League of Legends champions, as well as other elements of League of Legends, on its cards. Since launch, Riot Games have been updating the card pool as to keep players coming back. New cards are largely introduced through expansions such as the upcoming Awakening expansion. New cards such as Jax and Ornn have already been confirmed.
DBLTAP

Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?

Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
DBLTAP

Warzone and Vanguard The Umbrella Academy Bundles: Items, Release Date

During Season 5: Last Stand, time-traveling assassin duo Hazel and Cha-Cha will be featured in two Umbrella Academy–themed Bundles in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Here's a breakdown of what exactly the "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Hazel" and "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Cha-Cha" Bundles have to offer to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players.
DBLTAP

Meta Vanguard AR Variable Scopes Nerfed in Warzone Season 5

With the intent of "widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line," it appears the Vanguard assault rifle Variable Scopes have been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As many in the Warzone community can likely attest to, the Variable Scope offerings for...
DBLTAP

Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5

Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
DBLTAP

