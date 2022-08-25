Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Tower of Fantasy Vera Expansion Announced
Here's a breakdown of what to expect with the Tower of Fantasy Vera expansion.
Where Winds Meet Playable Platforms Listed
Where Winds Meet was recently formally announced at Gamescom 2022, and players are wondering which platforms the game will come to
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Release Date
New patches in League of Legends bring buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to both systems and Champions in the game, making them important to keep track of for players who want to stay up-to-date on the game's latest changes. While Patch 12.16 released a few days ago, players may be wondering...
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
CNBC Refutes Report of Amazon Acquiring Electronic Arts
CNBC has shot down rumors that Amazon planned to announce an EA takeover offer Friday.
Nintendo, Microsoft Won't Increase Switch, Xbox Prices
Microsoft and Nintendo have both denied plans to raise the prices of their respective consoles.
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5
It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
Where Winds Meet Release Date Information
At the moment, there is no release date available for Where Winds Meet. The only information shared during the announcement was the trailer of the video game. The game is being developed to be available for PC players, and there will be an open beta test.
Pokémon UNITE 1st Anniversary Content Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the 1st Anniversary content coming soon to Pokémon UNITE.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Date Information
Goat Simulator 3 release date information was revealed during Gamescom.
Riot Games Unveils New Summoner's Cup in Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Riot Games unveiled a new Summoner's Cup for the League of Legends World Championship in partnership with jeweler Tiffany & Co. on Monday. "We are proud to reveal the new Summoner’s Cup – a bespoke creation between LoL Esports and Tiffany & Co.’s expert artisans from the legendary luxury jeweler’s Holloware workshop, which will be awarded to the team crowned the 2022 World Champion on November 5," Riot Games said in a press release.
New Leak Shows Possible Alien & Predator Collection Rewards in Apex Legends
Each season of Apex Legends contains at least one collection event. Last season, the collection event was named the Awakening Event.
Legend of Runeterra Awakening Release Date
Legends of Runeterra players might be wondering when the Awakening expansion will be releasing. Awakening is scheduled to release on Aug. 31, 2022. Originally releasing in April 2020, Legends of Runeterra has remained a successful digital card game alongside Hearthstone for the past two years. The game is free-to-play and features League of Legends champions, as well as other elements of League of Legends, on its cards. Since launch, Riot Games have been updating the card pool as to keep players coming back. New cards are largely introduced through expansions such as the upcoming Awakening expansion. New cards such as Jax and Ornn have already been confirmed.
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?
Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Warzone and Vanguard The Umbrella Academy Bundles: Items, Release Date
During Season 5: Last Stand, time-traveling assassin duo Hazel and Cha-Cha will be featured in two Umbrella Academy–themed Bundles in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Here's a breakdown of what exactly the "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Hazel" and "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Cha-Cha" Bundles have to offer to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players.
Meta Vanguard AR Variable Scopes Nerfed in Warzone Season 5
With the intent of "widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line," it appears the Vanguard assault rifle Variable Scopes have been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As many in the Warzone community can likely attest to, the Variable Scope offerings for...
Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5
Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
